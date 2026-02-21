Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Red card, stoppage time goal thwart lackluster Blues

Chelsea coughed up two points at home to Burnley on Saturday as they drew 1-1 and continued their trend of dropping points, and imploding, when ahead.

Joao Pedro got Chelsea off to a perfect start but the hosts were unable to build on it and after Wesley Fofana was sent off with just under 20 minutes to go. Burnley piled on the pressure and Zian Flemming headed home an equalizer in stoppage time.

With the draw Chelsea move on to 45 points, while Burnley are on 19 points and remain second from bottom in the table.

Familiar problems hit Chelsea’s top four hopes

Chelsea should have been 3-0 up in this game. At least. The same should have happened in their previous home game with Leeds. But they ended up inexplicably drawing both games and Liam Rosenior needs to focus on two key things: stopping red cards and defending set pieces. Chelsea have dropped four points at home against newly-promoted teams in recent weeks and that could cost them in the race for Champions League qualification. They looked so lethargic at times in attack and just strolled around and played like the second goal would come without much effort. But it didn’t and then Fofana was sent off for a second yellow and they imploded. Again. They could have lost this game after Flemming’s equalizer as they kept leaving Burnley players unmarked in the box. How does that happen? Rosenior hit out at the marking and the lack of focus from his team and he knows they have to improve dramatically defensively in the final months of the season if they’re going to win trophies and qualify for the Champions League for next season. But the familiarity with which these disciplinary problems and lack of concentration keep popping up suggests this isn’t something Rosenior can fix soon.

What’s next?

Chelsea head to Arsenal next Sunday, while Burnley host Brentford next Saturday.

Chelsea vs Burnley score: 1-1

Joao Pedro 4'; Flemming 90+3'

Chelsea vs Burnley live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Brunn Larsen heads over!

Another fantastic Ward-Prowse corner and Bruun Larsen is free but heads over. That was almost identical to Flemming’s goal.

Flemming equalizes!

Ward-Prowse with a wonderful corner from the right and Zian Flemming flicks home a great header as Burnley surely grab a point.

Flemming's header brings Burnley level Zian Flemming silences Stamford Bridge as Burnley find their equalizer in the 93rd minute against 10-man Chelsea.

Sanchez does well to punch away a cross

Burnley are pushing forward now and sub Bruun Larsen whips in a great cross which Sanchez punches away. Barnes and Flemming are looking to attack every ball into the box.

Palmer off and Tosin on

After that red card Chelsea have brought on center back Tosin for Palmer.

Wesley Fofana sent off!

Wesley Fofana is shown a second yellow card for a late tackle on James Ward-Prowse and now Chelsea are down to 10 players for the final 18 minutes plus stoppage time. Chelsea have been cruising but they will be up against it to hold on now. That is a big red card for next weekend too, as Fofana will now miss Chelsea’s trip to Arsenal.

Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley Chelsea go down to 10 men for the remainder of the second half after Wesley Fofana picks up his second yellow card of the match.

Palmer can’t make the most of a good cross

Malo Gusto is in down the left and he cuts the ball back to Cole Palmer but his first touch is heavy and a decent scoring chance is lost. Palmer is still getting up to full fitness and he has just been a little off it today.

End-to-end game now!

Burnley are having a go and a cross to the back post almost finds Anthony. But then Chelsea hit them on the counter and Cole Palmer sets up Pedro Neto but his shot is blocked by a combination of two Burnley defenders. Chelsea really need this second goal.

Joao Pedro so close to another

Chelsea force another mistake and Joao Pedro has the ball in the box. His effort takes a deflection and flies just over.

Bright start to the second half for Chelsea

Joao Pedro makes the most of a Burnley giveaway and he runs towards goal and tees up Cole Palmer. Joe Worrall slides in and blocks the shot and even though he catches Palmer, no penalty kick is given.

Half time: Chelsea 1-0 Burnley

Chelsea are ahead but they need a second goal to kill this game off. Burnley improved as the first half went on and will feel like there could be at least a point in this game for them. Chelsea have to be more clinical and try to create a bit more.

Burnley have improved

The Clarets have done really well to settle themselves down after conceding that early goal. They are sustaining a few attacks and have whipped in some dangerous crosses. Chelsea’s fans are a bit quiet right now.

Walker gets away with a big mistake

A long ball causes a big problem for Kyle Walker as he can’t clear and Cole Palmer is clean through. But his low shot is saved by Martin Dubravka. Everybody expected Palmer to score there. Walker owes his goalkeeper a pint.

Kyle Walker with a brilliant block to deny Cole Palmer

Chelsea are in full control at the Bridge and Cole Palmer wriggles away from a few challenges and has a pop at goal, but Kyle Walker uses all of his experience and slides in to block superbly.

Joao Pedro slides home an early goal!

Brilliant defense-splitting pass from Moises Caicedo to Pedro Neto and he squares it across to Joao Pedro who slides in and the ball goes over the line. VAR checked for a potential handball by Joao Pedro but there was nothing there. Goal stands. Chelsea lead.

Pedro's 11th goal of season gives Chelsea lead Moises Caicedo's through ball puts Pedro Neto into space to pick out a sliding-Joao Pedro to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against Burnley.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Palmer, Fernandez; Neto; Joao Pedro

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Laurent, Worrall, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Flemming, Anthony

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Chelsea vs Burnley preview

The Clarets beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in Week 26 to end a 16-match Premier League winless run and climb to within nine points of safety with 12 matches left on their docket.

Chelsea just want to avoid another surprise after a blown 2-0 lead led to a home draw with Leeds and the end of a four-match winning streak.

The Blues beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor and would love to complete a double over the promoted Clarets in comfortable fashion as they prepare for a very busy run-in.

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction

A rare week on the training pitch should work wonders for Liam Rosenior’s tactical plan. As always it comes down to execution in the final third, and the Bridge should be behind the Blues enough to deliver some goals. Chelsea 2-0 Burnley.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock