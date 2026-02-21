Liam Rosenior reaction: What did Chelsea manager say after another late implosion against Burnley?

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior looked very frustrated as his side drew 1-1 at home against struggling Burnley on Saturday.

MORE — Video highlights, recap

Joao Pedro scored early and Chelsea had plenty of chances to wrap up the win but they made life difficult for themselves when Wesley Fofana was sent off with 20 minutes to go.

And Burnley equalized through Ziann Flemming in the 93rd minute as Rosenior’s side couldn’t hold on for the win.

Here’s the latest Liam Rosenior reaction from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea lost ground in their push for a top four finish.

Liam Rosenior reaction

On being punished for not putting chances away to kill the game: “Should have killed the game. I thought we started the game very well. After the first goal we were happy just to maintain possession and not be ruthless. You need to be ruthless in this league because if you don’t defend set plays well, which we haven’t, then you get punished. That is something that is really, really frustrating about today’s performance.”

On why it was so hard to break Burnley down given the possession, and quality, Chelsea had: “The intensity of the team was very good up until the goal. And then I felt we were very happy, which is not the way I want to play, just to maintain possession. I want us to go for more goals. I felt there was a lack of incision in our possession, lack of penetration. We spoke about that at half time and to be honest second half we created moments but we weren’t ruthless enough in those moments. We get a red card but still in the moment we have to deal with that set play better. That is unacceptable for their best header to be free in the box. I am learning very quickly about this team and I know what needs to be done for us to improve.”

On what needs to be done in terms of the set plays: “Too many times, Leeds we set fire to two points. We set fire to two points today. Regardless of being ruthless and creating of goals. It is not enough clean sheets. There’s not enough clean sheets. There are not enough basics and values of defending set plays. That is something I need to address to make sure we win games of football even if we are not at our best.”

On if it’s about training to defend set pieces and maybe a lack of concentration: “Both. We train them. I protect my players. There are players on the pitch who were assigned to do a job who didn’t do their job. That is what has cost us the two points. Also what has cost us the two points, I felt our performance in terms of our positivity in possession and creating more chances wasn’t there. We need to keep more clean sheets. Otherwise you don’t get what you should get from games.”

On a familiar story with a red card, and if there are issues at Chelsea with red cards: “I can only speak on my time with this group. I will never speak about what has happened before me. I have to say our disciplinary record with me has been very good. Unfortunately today Wes [Fofana] has gone for a tackle, the referee has given a second yellow card, that happens. Then from being in a position of complete control and dominance we should be more than one goal up, we are not. We go down to 10 men and we are not able to see the game out which is very, very frustrating.”

On if he plans to talk to the players about the disciplinary record: “With me I think we’ve had 12 games and one red card. I am not going to speak about what has happened before me. I have respect for everything that has happened before me, the good and the things that need to improve. In my time we’ve had one red card in 12 games and that has come off a late challenge. I don’t know about a decision the referee makes before that challenge happens to be honest. But he has made his decision. But we still, in that moment, with 10 men on the pitch, we should have won that game.”

On how much of a missed opportunity it feels: “It is frustrating. We should have four more points from our last two home games. It’s as simple as that. We have to make it up. We have a huge game away at Arsenal next week and we have to focus on that and make sure we pick up our performances and pick up our discipline in key moments.”