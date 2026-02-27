 Skip navigation
UEFA Conference League draw, schedule: Who’s next for Crystal Palace, Strasbourg, Fiorentina?

  
Published February 27, 2026 06:51 AM

Crystal Palace’s dreary Premier League season still holds hope of a title as the Eagles learned their draw for the Conference League knockout rounds on Friday.

MORE — Champions League fixtures | Europa League draw

The Eagles will meet Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Round of 16 and could have to take down Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Shakhtar Donetsk, or Sparta Prague if they want to reach the May 27 final in Leipzig.

Oliver Glasner’s men have not found the Conference League an easy path, and the other side of the bracket looks a bit easier as Strasbourg, Rayo Vallecano, Mainz, and others look to become the fifth Conference League winners in history after Roma, West Ham, Olympiacos, and Chelsea.

UEFA Conference League knockout phase fixtures & results

Conference League knockout phase playoff round

Second legs
KuPs 0-1 (0-3 agg) Lech Poznan
Noah 0-4 (1-4 agg) AZ Alkmaar
Zrinjski Mostar 0-2 (1-3 agg) Crystal Palace
Jagiellonia Bialystok 4-2 (4-5 agg) Fiorentina
Shkendija 0-4 (0-5 agg) Samsunspor
Drita 2-3 (4-6 agg) Celje
Sigma Olomouc 2-1 (3-2 agg) Lausanne-Sport
Omonia 1-3 (1-4 agg) Rijeka

Conference League Round of 16 — March 12 and 19

Lech Poznan vs Shakhtar Donetsk
AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Prague
Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca
Fiorentina vs Rakow Czestochowa
Samsunspor vs Rayo Vallecano
Celje vs AEK Athens
Sigma Olomouc vs Mainz
Rijeka vs Strasbourg

Conference League quarterfinal schedule — April 9 and 16

Lech Poznan or Shakhtar Donetsk — vs — AZ Alkmaar or Sparta Prague

Crystal Palace or AEK Larnaca — vs — Fiorentina or Rakow Czestochowa

Samsunspor or Rayo Vallecano — vs — Celje or AEK Athens

Sigma Olomouc or Mainz — vs — Rijeka or Strasbourg

Conference League semifinal schedule — April 30 and May 7

Lech Poznan, Shakhtar Donetsk, AZ Alkmaar or Sparta Prague — vs — Crystal Palace, AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina or Rakow Czestochowa

Samsunspor, Rayo Vallecano, Celje or AEK Athens — vs — Sigma Olomouc, Mainz, Rijeka or Strasbourg

Conference League Final —May 27 in Leipzig, Germany

TBD