Levi Colwill injury news: Chelsea defender undergoes surgery for torn ACL

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL and is likely to miss most of the upcoming 2025-26 Premier League season, the club announced on Thursday.

“Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. “The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training. Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action. “Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.” “Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.” Chelsea FC

Colwill injury a big blow for Chelsea, Maresca

The 22-year-old was injured toward the end of Chelsea’s training session on Monday, the first one since the Blues returned to their training ground at Cobham after winning at the Club World Cup in the United States. Chelsea celebrated their triumph with thousands of supporters at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, but Colwill was notably absent.

While Chelsea are (beyond) fully loaded in the attacking positions, Enzo Maresca doesn’t have quite as many natural defenders at his disposal. Colwill was Chelsea’s most-present defender in the Premier League last season (3,150 minutes) with Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana, the Blues’ next most-used center backs, down at 1,405 and 1,176 respectively.

Fofana hopes to be ready for the start of the season next weekend after undergoing hamstring surgery this offseason and Trevoh Chalobah (911 after being recalled from loan in January) is the only other one to play 350 minutes at center back in the PL.