How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

  
Published December 4, 2025 06:14 AM

Fulham look to keep Crystal Palace from returning to the top four by closing ground on their London derby rivals come Sunday at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have won three-of-five Premier League matches and nearly came back from a four-goal deficit in a 5-4 loss to Manchester City at midweek. Their 17 points are six behind fifth-place Palace.

WATCH — Fulham v Crystal Palace

Palace have suffered through fits and starts of late but most recently beat Burnley to pull within a single point of the top four.

The Eagles are the Premier League’s second-stingiest defense with 11 conceded goals, four more than leaders Arsenal, but they’ve been quite reliant on Jean-Philippe Mateta at the other end. The Frenchman has seven of their 18 PL goals, while fullback Daniel Munoz and winger Ismaila Sarr the only other players with multiple goals (three).

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Chadi Riad (knee), Borna Sosa (leg).

Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction

This should be a tight and tense match, especially with both teams having played twice in the last week and not exactly the deepest squads in the Premier League. There’s savvy on both sides, but who’s ready for the fight? Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace.