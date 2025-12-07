How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Winless Wolves host Manchester United on Monday aiming to give themselves some kind of hope in their scrap against relegation.

Rob Edwards has lost all three games since taking charge of Wolves but they’ve been in all three games and lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in midweek. But given the situation they are in, time is running out. Fast. Wolves sit on two points and are 13 points from safety.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United have lost just once in their last eight games, winning four in that run, as they continue to kick on in their push for a top four finish. They led 1-0 against West Ham last time out but gave up a late goal to drop two points in a frustrating outing.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (December 8)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton, West Midlands

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

Injuries are starting to pile up for Wolves with Marshal Munetsi and Rodrigo Gomes out, while Joao Gomes is suspended for this game. Edwards will have an issue in central midfield as he decides who will play alongside Andre, as Ladislav Krejci is also struggling with a knock. Wolves’ survival hopes hinge on strikers Hwang Hee-chan and Jorgen Strand Larsen getting enough chances but that hasn’t been the case this season as Wolves are the lowest-scorers in the Premier League with just seven goals scored in their first 14 games.

Manchester United team news, focus

Ruben Amorim was left frustrated with United not seeing out the win against West Ham in midweek and his side are taking one step forward and then one back at the moment. Still, they have found some consistency and simply have to win at Wolves ahead of a very tough festive period. Harry Maguire remains out injured, while Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot are doubts.

Wolves vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like United will get the job done with minimum fuss and their quality on the counter will be too much for Wolves to handle. Wolves 0-3 Manchester United.