How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Can Wolves finally get a Premier League win when Nottingham Forest arrive at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday?

New boss and former Wolves midfielder Rob Edwards have overseen a pair of slim defeats since taking the reins of Wolverhampton Wanderers, and this may be his best bet to grab three points before New Year’s Day.

No, that’s not an exaggeration, as Wolves’ other Premier League matches this month are Manchester United home and away, trips to Arsenal and Liverpool, and a visit from Brentford. At 0-2-11, a winless first 19 games is not out of the question,

Speaking of clubs managed by men with long-held love for them, Sean Dyche’s Forest just saw a five match unbeaten run across all competitions end at home to Brighton. He will want his players to make no mistake against a wounded host.

The Tricky Trees are just a a point above the bottom three thanks to a rough start to their league season that saw management part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Dan Bentley (ankle), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (muscular), Dilane Bakwa (undisclosed), Chris Wood (knee), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Ola Aina (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Angus Gunn (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (hamstring), Morgan Gibbs-White (back)

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Wolves were the better team in Edwards’ first game but certainly were second-best in his second outing. Forest will challenge Wolves but a typical Dyche game may be welcomed at the Molineux. A win may still not arrive, but a point is possible. And with the festive times coming, isn’t it about time for a gift? Wolves 2-1 Nottingham Forest.