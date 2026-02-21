 Skip navigation
Estevao injury news: Chelsea and Brazil star out, set for scan

  
Published February 21, 2026 09:33 AM

Chelsea and Brazil star Estevao is out injured for the Blues’ home game against Burnley on Saturday and the west London side are hoping for the best.

The Brazilian teenage sensation was not named in the Chelsea squad for their Premier League game against Burnley as he suffered an issue in training.

Estevao injury news, latest update

Speaking before the game, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior confirmed that Estevao has suffered a hamstring issue and will have a scan to determine the severity of the injury.

“Unfortunately yesterday in the training session, he felt awareness in his hamstring,” Rosenior said. “At the moment we are scanning it to make sure it’s nothing too serious but he’s unavailable for today’s game and we will see from there.”

Estevao, still just 18, has been superb for Chelsea this season and is pushing hard to start for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Given that he’s so young and he has a huge summer coming up, Chelsea won’t be rushing Estevao back and they have plenty of other options out wide. But Estevao has been making the right wing position his own and gives them an extra dimension with his direct running and clinical finishing.

If Estevao is out for a few weeks he will miss Chelsea’s huge trip to Arsenal next Sunday, their trip to Aston Villa a few days later, plus potentially their UEFA Champions League last 16 ties.