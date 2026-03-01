Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta oversaw a gritty 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea to strengthen his side’s Premier League title bid on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners got a set-piece goal from William Saliba but then conceded from a corner kick as Piero Hincapie diverted Reece James’ service into an own goal.

So Jurrien Timber’s header off a corner kick — how novel! — is a huge development for the Gunners’ title hopes.

Arsenal entered the game unbeaten in five-straight Premier League matches but had drawn away to Brentford and Wolves and their record was 3W-4D-1L in their previous eight matches.

All this while Man City have peeled off 16 of their last 18 points.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after gritty win over Chelsea

