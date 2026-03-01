 Skip navigation
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after gritty win over Chelsea

  
Published March 1, 2026 01:28 PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta oversaw a gritty 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea to strengthen his side’s Premier League title bid on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners got a set-piece goal from William Saliba but then conceded from a corner kick as Piero Hincapie diverted Reece James’ service into an own goal.

MORE — Arsenal v Chelsea recap, video highlights

So Jurrien Timber’s header off a corner kick — how novel! — is a huge development for the Gunners’ title hopes.

Arsenal entered the game unbeaten in five-straight Premier League matches but had drawn away to Brentford and Wolves and their record was 3W-4D-1L in their previous eight matches.

All this while Man City have peeled off 16 of their last 18 points.

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks from North London.