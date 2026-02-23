Why Viktor Gyokeres can be the difference for Arsenal in title race

LONDON — It feels like Viktor Gyokeres is finally silencing his doubters, as the towering Swedish striker scored twice in Arsenal’s big win at Spurs in the north London derby on Sunday and is in the best form of his debut season with the Gunners.

Great timing, Viktor, as Arsenal really needed him to step up after a recent wobble in their title bid.

The way he led the line, brought Arsenal’s other attackers into the game and finished clinically proved he will be key between now and the end of the season, as debate around whether he should be the starter ahead of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus should now stop.

“He was outstanding today,” Arteta told the BBC after the game. “There have been glimpses of that in the last few weeks. But today I think his overall performance was incredible.”

Arteta added this to Sky Sports when asked if it was Gyokeres’ best performance for Arsenal: “I think so... The efficiency, the goals he scored, he was really, really good.”

Gyokeres has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances and is the top Premier League goalscorer in all competitions in the calendar year of 2026 with eight.

Quietly he’s finding his feet and his second goal against Spurs, bustling into the box and overpowering a defender before a clinical finish, is exactly the kind of strike you expected from him when Arsenal signed him last summer.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Gyokeres to sum up his emotions on a big day for him, and his team, as they bounced back from back-to-back draws with Brentford and Wolves to steady the ship in the title race.

Arsenal, and Gyokeres, respond to critics emphatically

“Great day, of course, after the last result we of course had this game and I think it was a great game to have after the Wolves game. To get this result and this performance was the perfect way to respond,” Gyokeres said.

And even though it was against a struggling Spurs side, it was still a huge derby win, and this kind of response showed character. Was it a bit of a statement to win in that swashbuckling fashion and silence a lot of the recent doubters?

“I think it’s a good sign. The thing is we have to keep showing it in the next game and the game after that. There are a lot of games to go and if we do performances like this it’s going to be good, for sure,” Gyokeres said.

Despite taking time to settle in and handle the increased expectation levels following his move from Sporting Lisbon last summer, Gyokeres is Arsenal’s top goalscorer with 10 Premier League goals and 15 in all competitions.

He remains confident and he was asked if his double at Spurs, and his overall play, was his best performance in an Arsenal shirt, so far.

“I think when I am involved like I was today and get the balls around the box and chances, I think it’s easier then to show my qualities and be able to score goals. I think it was one of them,” Gyokeres admitted.

Gyokeres can be the difference as a much-needed focal point of a fluid attack

Gyokeres stepped up from the start at Spurs. Early on he had a header cleared off the line and moments later he charged into the box and curled just wide. He linked up play really well, was a threat in-behind and took his two goals emphatically.

It also helped that Arteta went for a more attack-minded lineup to support him with Ebrechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard all feeding off him and Arsenal looking more dangerous for it.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Gyokeres about the performance of Eze, who was pushed further forward in a No. 10 role for a more attack-minded Arsenal, and if that helped bring out the best in him.

“When you have a No. 10 with his qualities, and others that play in that position, Martin and Kai, I think it is very easy when we play the way we play today. You have the balls around you and you can play together, I think that helps massively,” Gyokeres said.

With Saka, Eze and Trossard all buzzing around him, Gyokeres was the focal point and this ultra-attacking version of Arsenal showcased the path that must now take if they want to win the title.

No more sitting back when they take the lead. No more playing it safe. They’ve tried that in previous title bids and came up short.

Gyokeres was signed to add the extra dimension they’ve been looking for in terms of occupying defenders and even if he isn’t the one scoring the goals and grabbing the headlines, he’s very important to their overall attacking unit and freeing up space for others. After a tough first six months at Arsenal, he’s now in great form and could end up being the difference in this title race.

Players meeting helped Arsenal ‘come closer together’

Gyokeres is a confident, honest character and he was asked about a player-led meeting during the end of last week after a disappointing late collapse at Wolves which has threatened to blow the title race wide-open.

“Most of us spoke. It is important to sometimes say what you feel. And to let it out in the group,” Gyokeres explained. “Everyone recognizes how different people feel in the moment and you get a better understand of the feeling. I think when you speak openly in the group like that you come closer together. It is very important to do that sometimes.”

Gyokeres was also asked if players were brutally honest in the conversation: “Yeah of course. That’s what you have to do. If you’re not honest it’s hard to improve. That is the most important way to be. Especially in the team. I think it was a good chat.”

Next up for Arsenal: rest, with no midweek game for the first time in two months, and then a massive London derby at home to Chelsea next Sunday.

“I think we certainly enjoyed today and we are going to prepare for a big game next week as well,” Gyokeres said.

Get ready for the Gyokeres chant to be sung loudly at the Emirates next weekend, and everywhere else, between now and the end of the season. The Swedish striker has finally settled in and is proving his value to Arsenal as their new dimension in this title race.