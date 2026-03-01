How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester United looks to stretch its unbeaten run to 10 games when Michael Carrick’s Red Devils host Crystal Palace on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s interim reign accounts for six games and five wins of that run, including a perfect 4-0 record at the Theater of Dreams.

WATCH — Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Palace are 2-1-1 in their last few Premier League games, helping to improve the vibes with Oliver Glasner set to leave after a season which has seen Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi skip town.

The reigning FA Cup champs are also into the Conference League last 16 and would love to get a positive result as they start a rough five-game PL stretch that will include Spurs and Man City.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (calf)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace are coming off a Thursday match with Zrinjski Mostar in the Conference League and already lack the depth of United. Carrick so far hasn’t stumbled — at least in terms of getting a point or three — and will be favored to continue with that trend. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.