How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 27, 2026 05:15 AM

Brighton and Hove Albion look to move further clear of the drop zone while piling further pressure on bottom-three-adjacent Nottingham Forest when bottom-half sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls ended a long wait for a win in Week 27 when they went into Brentford and won 2-0, and now will seek just a second home win of 2026 with this visit from the Tricky Trees,

WATCH Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Forest have just two points from their last four Premier League matches and had to deal with fixture congestion this week as they outlasted Fenerbahce to advance to the Europa League Round of 16.

Now boasting their fourth manager of the season in Vitor Pereira, Forest are just two points clear of the bottom three with 11 matches left on the Premier League docket.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton and Hove
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yasin Ayari (shoulder), Solly March (knee)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Willy Boly (knee), Matz Sels (groin), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Home field advantage may not be what it once was in the Premier League but that combined with Forest’s busy week might just be enough to push the Seagulls further away from the bottom three. Brighton 1-0 Nottingham Forest.