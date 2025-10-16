How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will just about reach the halfway mark to last season’s win total, in week 8 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, if they can beat Aston Villa at home on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Spurs (3rd, 14 points) lost 22 games (and won just 11) in the PL last season en route to winning the Europa League under Ange Postecoglou, and the turnaround under new manager Thomas Frank has been sharp — from 11W-5D-22L, to 4W-2D-1L; from 1.71 goals conceded per game, to 0.71; from 1.68 scored, to 1.86. There is virtually no metric by which Frank hasn’t improved Spurs just two full months into the campaign, and still they are some way off of playing to their full potential. Despite settling for back-to-back draws with Brighton and Wolves last month, Frank’s side proved its resilience by fighting back from 2-0 and 1-0 down, respectively, stealing a valuable point from games that would have snowballed and wound up lopsided last year.

Aston Villa (13th, 9 points), meanwhile, are just getting going after a difficult first few weeks to start their season. Unai Emery’s side took just one of nine possible points from the month of August, but stabilized itself with an unbeaten September and now they return from the international break following wins against Fulham and Burnley, needing to prove they can do it against someone from the top half of the table.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Randal Kolo Muani (thigh), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee), Youri Tielemans (lower leg), Emiliano Buendia (head), Andres Garcia (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa prediction

Both sides are going to struggle to create scoring chances from open play, but Spurs have been brilliant on set pieces and have far superior depth up top. Eventually, something has to give. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Aston Villa.