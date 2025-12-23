How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City will try to make it six straight wins in the Premier League when they visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (7:30 am ET) and, at least for a couple of hours, go top of the table above current leaders Arsenal.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

After a bumpy start to the season, Pep Guardiola’s side is firing on all cylinders now and simply outscoring anyone and everyone put before them (17 goals in five games and at least three in every game). However, the real cause for Guardiola’s cheer this time of year must be the three straight clean sheets (and 3-0 victories), after struggling defensively the last 18 months. With Erling Haaland (19 goals in 17 games) barreling toward his own single-season goals record (36, in 2022-23), they look like giants that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are going to have to somehow slay in order to finally win the Premier League title.

As for Nottingham Forest, things are looking up with a run of 4W-1D-3L under new head coach Sean Dyche. Talk about turbulent starts, Forest fired two managers in the first eight games of the season and had just five points to their name when Dyche took over.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Venue: City Ground

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Dan Ndoye (undisclosed), Ryan Yates (hamstring) Willy Boly (international duty - AFCON), Ibrahima Sangare (international duty - AFCON), Chris Wood (knee), Ola Aina (undisclosed)

Man City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (hamstring - MORE), John Stones (unspecified), Jeremy Doku (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty - AFCON), Omar Marmoush (international duty - AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction

An early goal for Man City will spell a world of trouble for Forest, as they then have to take more risks and chances — just what City want. Forest 0-2 Man City.