Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank got a great start to Sunday’s home Premier League match versus Aston Villa.

Unfortunately, Rodrigo Bentancur’s sixth-minute goal was the only fine finish they’d see as Spurs could not convert their chances and ultimately lost 2-1 to the visiting Villans.

MORE — Spurs vs Villa recap, video highlights

Spurs were poor up top despite some strong periods of possession and threat, and Villa’s changes put the visitors in line for their equalizer and winner.

How will Thomas Frank react? Read on...

Thomas Frank reaction: Tottenham Hotspur boss reacts to blown lead, home loss vs Aston Villa

We’ll share all of Thomas Frank’s words as soon as the Spurs boss speaks from North London.