How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live: League Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal look to awaken from their attacking doldrums when they face Crystal Palace on Tuesday for the final semifinal spot in the 2025-26 League Cup competition.

The Gunners are seeking their second full tournament trophy under Mikel Arteta and first since the 2019-20 FA Cup. Arsenal won the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023, participating in the latter due to their status as Premier League runners-up from the 2022-23 season.

Palace’s silverware cabinet has twice been updated in the past year, first when they surprised Manchester City in the FA Cup Final and again when they outlasted Liverpool after penalties in the Community Shield.

Of course the match-winner in that FA Cup was Eberechi Eze, who’s since switched sides and should be front-and-center for this one.

For live updates and highlights throughout the League Cup quarterfinal between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, League Cup stream link, start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+.

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (hamstring) Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh - MORE)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Daniel Munoz (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

Both sides had weekends to forget in terms of performance, but Arsenal did manage a win to stay atop the Premier League whereas Palace were clobbered 4-1 by in-form Leeds. Ismaila Sarr’s absence will loom large here as service to Jean-Philippe Mateta is less regular. Arsenal should skate here and really should snap out of their funk. It’s a great opportunity, and one we figure they’ll seize with vigor. Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace.