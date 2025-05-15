How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live: FA Cup final stream, TV, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace and Manchester City meet in an intriguing FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday and this feels like a real 50-50 game.

Oliver Glasner’s Palace are clearly the underdogs, but should they be? They drew 2-2 at home against Man City earlier this season and last month they were 2-0 up early away at City, and should have gone 3-0 up, then imploded to lose 5-2. Palace are the ultimate ‘cup team’ and they have never won a major trophy in their 119-year history. With Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philipe Mateta so dangerous on the counter, plus a solid defensive unit and a very clear playing style to dominate on transitions, Palace match up well against City.

But this is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side have surged back in recent weeks, putting themselves back in the top five as they look set to qualify for the Champions League. That wasn’t the case for most of this season. If City win this FA Cup final and finish in the top five, in a really bad season they would’ve won a trophy and reached the Champions League. That’s not bad given the injuries (to Rodri and Haaland in particular), massive dips in form and Guardiola ushering in a new era with plenty of young, exciting new players.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Saturday (May 17)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Crystal Palace team news, focus

The big injury concern for Palace is central midfielder Adam Wharton, but he should be fit to start. That is huge for the way they play as Wharton is so good at playing the ball forward quickly and accurately for Mateta to hold up and the likes of Eze and Sarr to run in-behind. Palace’s 3-4-2-1 formation makes them so robust when they need to be defensively and they will look to frustrate City and then pick their moments on the counter. Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell have both had outstanding seasons at right and left wing-back respectively and will be so important in this final as they try to help Palace flourish on the break.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Wharton (ankle)

Manchester City team news, focus

After Pep Guardiola went with an attack full of central players last weekend at Southampton and it backfired spectacularly, expect him to go back to traditional wide players for the cup final. Omar Marmoush drifting around underneath fit-again Erling Haaland is tempting, while Jeremy Doku seems sure to start on the left. Kevin de Bruyne will be desperate to win one last trophy before he departs, while City’s full back situation is intriguing. Josko Gvardiol is having a great season but he should probably start at center back with exciting youngster Nico O’Reilly at left back.

OUT: Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction

This is going to be fun. Contrasting styles of play and there will be no fear from Palace who have absolutely nothing to lose. Expect this to go to extra time and I’m going for a Palace win on penalty kicks to complete the upset. Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester City (Palace win on penalty kicks).