How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 4, 2024 02:39 PM

An improved Crystal Palace’s place above the relegation zone will be further tested when Manchester City visits Selhurst Park on Saturday (10am ET).

Oliver Glasner’s Palace beat Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Tuesday, stamping a win on what is now a three-match Premier League unbeaten run.

WATCH - Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Their visitors, meanwhile, snapped Pep Guardiola’s career-long winless run by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at midweek, and Man City is hopeful of stacking Premier League wins while hoping for more dropped points by Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

City got goals from three different players at midweek, and begin a tough run of fixtures after this one and will want no less than three points before meeting Juventus, Manchester United, and Aston Villa between Dec. 11-21.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Selhurst Park - South London
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eberechi Eze set up Jean-Philippe Mateta for the lone goal on Tuesday, and both players make the Eagles attack work. Mateta is a work-horse center forward who makes it work in hold-up play and finishing, while Eze’s an electric playmakers who both feeds and feeds off teammates.

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin), Daichi Kamada (suspension)

Manchester City team news, focus

Erling Haaland’s gone three Premier League games without a goal, though he assisted one against Forest. Jeremy Doku was a force in that win.

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction

We know Palace can attack, but its defense has struggled apart from the midweek blanking of Ipswich Town. Kevin De Bruyne’s return to starting fitness seems a bridge too far for Palace. Crystal Palace 1-3 Man City.