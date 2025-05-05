Most valuable soccer teams in world revealed by CNBC, as Premier League dominates
The most valuable soccer teams on the planet have been calculated by CNBC and the Premier League has dominated the top 25.
11 Premier League clubs are ranked in the top 25 most valuable on the planet in 2025, with giants from Spain, Germany, France and Italy also in the list, plus three MLS teams from the USA are also included.
The usual suspects in world soccer are all there, with three of the top five featuring Premier League heavyweights and the Premier League’s ‘big six’ are all among the top 10 most valuable clubs on the planet.
CNBC Sport’s official valuations are listed below, as they also reveal the revenue for 2024, EBITDA and the debt each club is currently carrying.
The full list is intriguing viewing and shows that some of the big clubs in Spain and Italy are carrying some considerable debt, while the EBITDA is lower for some of the more ambitious upstart clubs who are starting to make waves.
CNBC’s Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025
1. Real Madrid — $6.7 billion
2. Manchester United — $6 billion
3. Barcelona — $5.65 billion
4. Liverpool — $5.4 billion
5. Manchester City — $5.2 billion
6. Bayern Munich — $5.1 billion
7. Paris Saint-Germain — $4.55 billion
8. Arsenal — $4 billion
9. Tottenham Hotspur — $3.55 billion
10. Chelsea — $3.5 billion
11. Borussia Dortmund — $2.3 billion
12. Atletico Madrid — $2.1 billion
13. Juventus — $2 billion
14. Newcastle United — $1.3 billion
15. Inter Milan — $1.25 billion
16. AC Milan — $1.2 billion
17. West Ham United — $1.1 billion
18. Aston Villa — $1.09 billion
19. Fulham — $1.08 billion
20. Los Angeles FC — $1.05 billion
21. Los Angeles Galaxy — $1.03 billion
22. Inter Miami — $1 billion
23. Eintracht Frankfurt — $930 million
24. Brighton and Hove Albion — $920 million
25. Napoli — $910 million