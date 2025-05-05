Most valuable soccer teams in world revealed by CNBC, as Premier League dominates

The most valuable soccer teams on the planet have been calculated by CNBC and the Premier League has dominated the top 25.

11 Premier League clubs are ranked in the top 25 most valuable on the planet in 2025, with giants from Spain, Germany, France and Italy also in the list, plus three MLS teams from the USA are also included.

The usual suspects in world soccer are all there, with three of the top five featuring Premier League heavyweights and the Premier League’s ‘big six’ are all among the top 10 most valuable clubs on the planet.

CNBC Sport’s official valuations are listed below, as they also reveal the revenue for 2024, EBITDA and the debt each club is currently carrying.

The full list is intriguing viewing and shows that some of the big clubs in Spain and Italy are carrying some considerable debt, while the EBITDA is lower for some of the more ambitious upstart clubs who are starting to make waves.

CNBC’s Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025

1. Real Madrid — $6.7 billion

2. Manchester United — $6 billion

3. Barcelona — $5.65 billion

4. Liverpool — $5.4 billion

5. Manchester City — $5.2 billion

6. Bayern Munich — $5.1 billion

7. Paris Saint-Germain — $4.55 billion

8. Arsenal — $4 billion

9. Tottenham Hotspur — $3.55 billion

10. Chelsea — $3.5 billion

11. Borussia Dortmund — $2.3 billion

12. Atletico Madrid — $2.1 billion

13. Juventus — $2 billion

14. Newcastle United — $1.3 billion

15. Inter Milan — $1.25 billion

16. AC Milan — $1.2 billion

17. West Ham United — $1.1 billion

18. Aston Villa — $1.09 billion

19. Fulham — $1.08 billion

20. Los Angeles FC — $1.05 billion

21. Los Angeles Galaxy — $1.03 billion

22. Inter Miami — $1 billion

23. Eintracht Frankfurt — $930 million

24. Brighton and Hove Albion — $920 million

25. Napoli — $910 million