Most valuable soccer teams in world revealed by CNBC, as Premier League dominates

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 04 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway won by Joey Logano
Matt Shaw
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Jordan Lawlar sizzling hot, Jacob Misiorowski impresses again
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 04 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway won by Joey Logano
Matt Shaw
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Jordan Lawlar sizzling hot, Jacob Misiorowski impresses again
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Most valuable soccer teams in world revealed by CNBC, as Premier League dominates

  
Published May 5, 2025 07:09 AM

The most valuable soccer teams on the planet have been calculated by CNBC and the Premier League has dominated the top 25.

11 Premier League clubs are ranked in the top 25 most valuable on the planet in 2025, with giants from Spain, Germany, France and Italy also in the list, plus three MLS teams from the USA are also included.

The usual suspects in world soccer are all there, with three of the top five featuring Premier League heavyweights and the Premier League’s ‘big six’ are all among the top 10 most valuable clubs on the planet.

CNBC Sport’s official valuations are listed below, as they also reveal the revenue for 2024, EBITDA and the debt each club is currently carrying.

The full list is intriguing viewing and shows that some of the big clubs in Spain and Italy are carrying some considerable debt, while the EBITDA is lower for some of the more ambitious upstart clubs who are starting to make waves.

CNBC’s Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025

1. Real Madrid — $6.7 billion
2. Manchester United — $6 billion
3. Barcelona — $5.65 billion
4. Liverpool — $5.4 billion
5. Manchester City — $5.2 billion
6. Bayern Munich — $5.1 billion
7. Paris Saint-Germain — $4.55 billion
8. Arsenal — $4 billion
9. Tottenham Hotspur — $3.55 billion
10. Chelsea — $3.5 billion
11. Borussia Dortmund — $2.3 billion
12. Atletico Madrid — $2.1 billion
13. Juventus — $2 billion
14. Newcastle United — $1.3 billion
15. Inter Milan — $1.25 billion
16. AC Milan — $1.2 billion
17. West Ham United — $1.1 billion
18. Aston Villa — $1.09 billion
19. Fulham — $1.08 billion
20. Los Angeles FC — $1.05 billion
21. Los Angeles Galaxy — $1.03 billion
22. Inter Miami — $1 billion
23. Eintracht Frankfurt — $930 million
24. Brighton and Hove Albion — $920 million
25. Napoli — $910 million