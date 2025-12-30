How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle will try to snap their three-game winless skid on Tuesday (2:30 pm ET) when they visit Burnley, the last side they beat back in early December, to close out a historic 2025.

WATCH — Burnley vs Newcastle

The Magpies lifted their first trophy in 70 years back in March, but Eddie Howe’s side is struggling to cope with the demands of the UEFA Champions League and Premier League this season. Though they currently sit 14th (23 points) in the PL table, six points is all that separates them from 5th place (and a potential UCL place). 10 teams, with all of six points between.

Burnley (19th - 12 points) got off to a decent start to the season with 10 points from their first nine games back in the top flight, but the Clarets have earned just two points since then and are now six adrift of safety as they reach the halfway point this week.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday

Venue: Turf Moor

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Lyle Foster (international duty - AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (international duty - AFCON), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxime Esteve (undisclosed), Joe Worrall (undisclosed)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Anthony Elanga (undisclosed), Sven Botman (lower back), Emil Krafth (thigh), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular)

Burnley vs Newcastle prediction

Could there be a more perfect time for Yoane Wissa to bag his first goal and get his Newcastle career up and running? Burnley 0-1 Newcastle.