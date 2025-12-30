 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 30, 2025 12:35 AM

Something has to might come to an end on Tuesday (2:30 pm ET) — Chelsea’s run of just one win in six Premier League games, or Bournemouth’s nine-game winless slide — when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge to close out 2025.

WATCH Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Just as they did last season, Chelsea (5th place - 29 points) entered into the PL title race for all of a handful of days before falling into a downward spiral that ended their chase just as quickly as it began. The Blues sat 2nd in the table after 12 games, six points off leaders Arsenal. Six games (and just one win) later, and the gap is 13. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was a heavy blow for Enzo Maresca’s side, after they flat out dominated the game in the first half (10-0 shots, 1.97-0.00 xG) before a shocking role reversal after the break.

If confidence is low for the hosts, where must it be for Andoni Iraola’s side? Speaking of sides that went 2nd in the table before the wheels fell off, Bournemouth (15th - 22 points) were four points back of Arsenal after nine games but after taking just four points from the next nine, they are now 20 points adrift and seem set to lose star attacker Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window. Semenyo has a release clause in his contract that expires early in the month and Manchester City are keen to wrap up the deal quickly.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday
Venue: Stamford Bridge
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Tyler Adams (knee - MORE), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (undisclosed), Alex Scott (jaw)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

Exactly what Chelsea need — a comfortable win thanks to their considerable attacking talent. Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth.