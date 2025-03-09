Premier League Summer Series 2025: Full details, tickets, teams, stadiums, how to watch live

The Premier League Summer Series is back with the teams, host stadiums, schedule and ticket information all announced as the Premier League action is heading to the USA in summer 2025.

It’s going to be one big Premier League party across three U.S. cities this summer, with tailgating, events and so much more happening around each game.

MORE — What to expect at Premier League Summer Series

After the inaugural Premier League Summer Series in 2023, four Premier League teams are heading Stateside in the summer of 2025. Get ready to watch iconic Premier League teams playing at legendary American stadiums, as the NBC Sports Premier League crew will be there with you too.

Our commentary team of Peter Drury and Jon Champion will be on-site to call the games, while Rebecca Lowe will host our coverage pitch-side with Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Graeme Le Saux rotating through commentary and punditry roles and Joe Speight will be the sideline reporter.

Below are all the details you need for the Premier League Summer Series in 2025, as four teams are heading Stateside.

Which Premier League teams will play in Summer Series 2025?

Bournemouth

Everton

Manchester United

West Ham United

Premier League Summer Series 2025 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey; Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: July 26-August 3, 2025

Tickets: For your chance to buy tickets, register for pre-sale here

Ticket info: Fans who register by 23:59pm ET on Tuesday, March 10 will have pre-sale ticket access from 10am ET on Thursday March 13. General ticket sales open at 10am ET on Friday March 14.

How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Premier League Summer Series schedule

Saturday, July 26 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Match 1: Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm ET

Match 2: Manchester United vs West Ham - 7pm ET



Wednesday, July 30 at Soldier Field, Chicago

Match 1: West Ham vs Everton - 6:30pm ET

Match 2: Manchester United vs Bournemouth - 9:30pm ET



Sunday, August 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 1: Bournemouth vs West Ham - 2pm ET

Match 2: Manchester United vs Everton - 5pm ET