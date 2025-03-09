Premier League Summer Series 2025: Full details, tickets, teams, stadiums, how to watch live

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Texas vs LSU
Booker leads No. 1 Texas past No. 9 LSU 56-49, setting up rematch with South Carolina for SEC title
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Minnesota RHP Erasmo Ramirez out for extended time with tear in shoulder

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesv2_250309.jpg
Man United headline PL Summer Series return
nbc_pl_mungoal1_250309.jpg
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_chelei_250309.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leicester City MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Texas vs LSU
Booker leads No. 1 Texas past No. 9 LSU 56-49, setting up rematch with South Carolina for SEC title
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Minnesota RHP Erasmo Ramirez out for extended time with tear in shoulder

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesv2_250309.jpg
Man United headline PL Summer Series return
nbc_pl_mungoal1_250309.jpg
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_chelei_250309.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leicester City MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Premier League Summer Series 2025: Full details, tickets, teams, stadiums, how to watch live

  
Published March 9, 2025 01:40 PM

The Premier League Summer Series is back with the teams, host stadiums, schedule and ticket information all announced as the Premier League action is heading to the USA in summer 2025.

It’s going to be one big Premier League party across three U.S. cities this summer, with tailgating, events and so much more happening around each game.

MORE — What to expect at Premier League Summer Series

After the inaugural Premier League Summer Series in 2023, four Premier League teams are heading Stateside in the summer of 2025. Get ready to watch iconic Premier League teams playing at legendary American stadiums, as the NBC Sports Premier League crew will be there with you too.

Our commentary team of Peter Drury and Jon Champion will be on-site to call the games, while Rebecca Lowe will host our coverage pitch-side with Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Graeme Le Saux rotating through commentary and punditry roles and Joe Speight will be the sideline reporter.

Below are all the details you need for the Premier League Summer Series in 2025, as four teams are heading Stateside.

Which Premier League teams will play in Summer Series 2025?

  • Bournemouth
  • Everton
  • Manchester United
  • West Ham United

Premier League Summer Series 2025 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey; Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: July 26-August 3, 2025

Tickets: For your chance to buy tickets, register for pre-sale here

Ticket info: Fans who register by 23:59pm ET on Tuesday, March 10 will have pre-sale ticket access from 10am ET on Thursday March 13. General ticket sales open at 10am ET on Friday March 14.

How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Premier League Summer Series schedule

Saturday, July 26 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Match 1: Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm ET
Match 2: Manchester United vs West Ham - 7pm ET

Wednesday, July 30 at Soldier Field, Chicago
Match 1: West Ham vs Everton - 6:30pm ET
Match 2: Manchester United vs Bournemouth - 9:30pm ET

Sunday, August 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 1: Bournemouth vs West Ham - 2pm ET
Match 2: Manchester United vs Everton - 5pm ET