How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

PSG hold a slender advantage as they host Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal in the French capital on Wednesday.

What an occasion this should be.

Luis Enrique’s PSG struck early in the first leg and left north London with a 1-0 advantage, but it feels like this tie has plenty more drama left in it. PSG have been sensational in recent months and they’ve got better as the season has gone on. They play with incredible intensity and cohesion and if they score early they could well run away with it as they aim to reach just their second Champions League final in club history.

That is also what Arsenal are looking to do as like PSG they have never won this competition. Is this their best chance? Probably. Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled along in the Premier League in recent weeks but they created plenty of chances in the first leg against PSG and will be confident they can turn this tie around. Scoring first will be so crucial for Arsenal and they need one of their stars to step up and deliver a moment of magic just like Declan Rice did (twice) against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (May 7)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris

TV channel/streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

There are no injury issues or suspensions for PSG, as Luis Enrique is expected to name the same starting lineup as the first leg. Ousmane Dembele has been back in training after a hamstring issue and should start up top, while Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola have been rotated throughout the season but Doue should get the nod on the right wing. PSG rested the vast majority of their first team for the 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg at the weekend and they had the luxury to do that with the Ligue 1 title wrapped up weeks ago. PSG’s midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz dominated the first leg but know Thomas Partey’s return for Arsenal will make things a lot harder in the second leg.

Arsenal team news, focus

There has been some positive team news for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori were both in training ahead of this trip to PSG. Timber had a knock and didn’t feature against Bournemouth at the weekend but the Dutch defender is expected to start at right back and his scrap with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be epic. Thomas Partey returns from suspension and will line up in midfield with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and that means Mikel Merino should move up to center forward with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the left and right respectively. Leandro Trossard will likely drop to the bench but Arsenal have fewer options to change the game off the bench compared to PSG. Arteta will be hoping the likes of Rice, Odegaard and Saka will step up and deliver in the big moment.

OUT: Jorginho (chest), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

PSG vs Arsenal prediction

This is going to be a classic, you can just feel it. The first leg was end-to-end and this game will be no different. If Arsenal score early it will become quite the spectacle and I expect the Gunners to somehow pull it off. PSG 1-2 Arsenal (2-2 on aggregate, Arsenal win on penalty kicks).