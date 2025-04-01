 Skip navigation
Buzz Williams
Maryland hires Texas A&M's Buzz Williams as men's basketball coach after Kevin Willard's departure
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open 2025: First-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio

Gabriel Magalhaes injury — Arsenal center back pulls up vs Fulham as Real Madrid tie looms

  
Published April 1, 2025 03:15 PM

Arsenal got one star back in the fold on Tuesday, but have they lost another in center back Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian defender pulled up during a spring in the first 15 minutes of Arsenal’s Premier League match against Fulham on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium and stayed down for some time.

WATCH – Arsenal v Fulham | Live blog — Updates, highlights

As recently-returned Bukayo Saka watched from the bench, Gabriel worked with trainers for some time before limping off the pitch in the 16th minute.

Polish back Jakub Kiwior took Gabriel’s place alongside William Saliba.

Arsenal go to Everton at the weekend before Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home to Real Madrid. The Gunners will return to the Premier League to host Brentford before the second leg at the Bernabeu on April 16.