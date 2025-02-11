Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s last remaining striker, reportedly suffers injury on Dubai training trip

Kai Havertz has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai, with Mikel Arteta’s side exempt from the Champions League playoff round this week and next.

MORE - Latest Premier League injury news

According to the Daily Mail, the injury occurred during a training session and the severity is not yet known. Havertz is one of the Gunners’ last remaining attacking players, let alone a capable center forward. Losing Havertz is a massive blow for Arteta and Co., regardless of the timing, as his 15 goals in all competitions (9 in the Premier League) lead Arsenal by a comfortable margin this season.

In the title race, Arsenal are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who will (finally) make up their game in hand on Wednesday and could be nine points clear before the Gunners take the field again, with 14 games left to play.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are all currently out injured as well. Academy product Eddie Nketiah left Arsenal for Crystal Palace this summer and a replacement was not signed at the time, nor again in the January transfer window.

