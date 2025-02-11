Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s last remaining striker, reportedly suffers injury on Dubai training trip

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: New Orleans at Baylor
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s last remaining striker, reportedly suffers injury on Dubai training trip

  
Published February 11, 2025 06:05 PM

Kai Havertz has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai, with Mikel Arteta’s side exempt from the Champions League playoff round this week and next.

MORE - Latest Premier League injury news

According to the Daily Mail, the injury occurred during a training session and the severity is not yet known. Havertz is one of the Gunners’ last remaining attacking players, let alone a capable center forward. Losing Havertz is a massive blow for Arteta and Co., regardless of the timing, as his 15 goals in all competitions (9 in the Premier League) lead Arsenal by a comfortable margin this season.

In the title race, Arsenal are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who will (finally) make up their game in hand on Wednesday and could be nine points clear before the Gunners take the field again, with 14 games left to play.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are all currently out injured as well. Academy product Eddie Nketiah left Arsenal for Crystal Palace this summer and a replacement was not signed at the time, nor again in the January transfer window.