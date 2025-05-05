 Skip navigation
PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups, team news, analysis for Champions League semifinal second leg

  
Published May 5, 2025 06:55 AM

Arsenal head to PSG for their massive UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday trailing 1-0 from the first leg and the margins are so slim between these two teams.

Luis Enrique’s PSG are ahead after Ousmane Dembele’s early goal in the first leg in north London but Mikel Arteta knows his Arsenal side are right in this tie as they head to Paris.

Below is a look at the latest team news, with the PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups and some analysis on how both Enrique and Arteta could mix things up if they choose to.

PSG predicted lineup, team news, analysis

——- Donnarumma ——-

—- Hakimi —- Marquinhos —- Pacho —- Mendes ——

—- Neves —- Vitinha —- Ruiz —-

—- Doue —- Dembele —- Kvaratskhelia —-

The back four and goalkeeper will remain the same for PSG, while the midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz are absolutely essential to the way they play. They dictated the tempo of the first leg and Arsenal had no way of disrupting PSG’s flow and rhythm. That will obviously change with Thomas Partey back for Arsenal to shake up midfield in the second leg. In attack is where we could see at least one change with Ousmane Dembele struggling with a hamstring issue. If he isn’t fit to go then either Goncalo Ramos could start in the central role, or Bradley Barcola could come in and he, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could float around and interchange up top as a trio. If Dembele is fit to start, Luis Enrique could bring in Barcola for Doue as he’s rotated the talented wingers throughout the season. They are both very direct and whoever starts will cause problems out on the right with Myles Lewis-Skelly set for another huge test defensively.

Arsenal predicted lineup, team news, analysis

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Kiwior —- Lewis-Skelly —-

— Odegaard — Partey — Rice —

—— Saka —— MerinoMartinelli —-

There are some pretty huge decisions for Mikel Arteta to make and the first one is at right back. Jurrien Timber missed the defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday with what is described as a ‘small knock’ and Arteta wouldn’t reveal what is wrong with the Dutch defender and didn’t seem confident he would be fit to start in Paris. If Timber isn’t good to go then Ben White will come in at right back, which could be an issue as his lack of pace may be exposed ruthlessly by Kvaratskhelia. In midfield Thomas Partey is back from suspension and will start which is a huge bonus and allows Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to push higher up the pitch. That should give Arsenal more control of the game than they had in the first leg and help them sustain attacks. The other big decision for Arteta is in attack, with Mikel Merino sitting out the defeat against Bournemouth but the Spaniard is expected to start as a No. 9 and he’s done a pretty good job there out of position in recent months. Then it’s a toss up between Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left and it seems like Martinelli may get the nod given the amount of defensive work he can get through to stop Achraf Hakimi getting forward. Martinelli’s extra pace will also be needed to help Lewis-Skelly at left back.