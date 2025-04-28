How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the first leg of their mouthwatering UEFA Champions League semifinal.

What an occasion this will be in north London, as Arsenal last reached this stage of the competition back in 2009.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be the slight favorites to advance to the final but this really feels like a flip of the coin tie. Arsenal’s key absentees at center back and up top have limited them, but the Gunners were so impressive against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals and having Bukayo Saka back fit and firing on all cylinders has come at the perfect time. This Arsenal side look balances and are ready to seize the moment.

But so are PSG, as Luis Enrique’s side have knocked out Liverpool and Aston Villa in the last 16 and quarterfinals respectively and the French champions head to London with plenty of confidence. They did lose against Nice at the weekend with a full-strength side as their hopes of going the entire Ligue 1 season unbeaten were ended. But this young, free-flowing, high-intensity PSG side Enrique has created is a joy to watch. They play with no fear and that means this is going to be one heck of a semifinal tie over the two legs.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 29)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners are struggling with injuries again with Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Mikel Merino all doubts for this. The potential absence of Merino would have the biggest impact as the Spaniard has been really impactful playing out of position as an emergency central striker. If he isn’t fit then Leandro Trossard will take up that false nine role. Jakub Kiwior continues to impress at center back with Gabriel out injured for the rest of the season and this is a huge game for Myles Lewis-Skelly at left back against PSG’s flying wingers.

OUT: Jorginho (chest), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Ben White (knee), Mikel Merino (other)

PSG team news, focus

Paris Saint-Germain have no injuries or suspension issues, with Luis Enrique having a fully-fit squad to choose from. His biggest decision is who will start on the left wing with Doue and Barcola both battling to get the nod. It’s not a bad problem for Enrique to have as both of the young forwards have been electric for most of the season. The midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are key to everything PSG do and the experience of Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Ousmane Dembele gives them lovely balance.

Arsenal vs PSG prediction

This feels like it will be end-to-end and both teams are so similar in the way they play. It’s going to be intriguing and intense and it feels like Arsenal will just take a slender lead with Saka, Odegaard and Rice rising to the occasion. Arsenal 2-1 PSG.