How to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 5, 2025 02:08 PM

Barcelona and Inter Milan delivered a six-goal thriller in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal, and now head to Italy with promises of more.

The 3-3 draw in Spain saw a goal in the first minute and action from front-to-back that included a tour de force performance from Barca teen phenom Lamine Yamal.

That leg happened without Robert Lewandowski but with a home crowd, and Inter Milan will fancy their chances of using the Italian atmosphere as a boost into a second Champions league final in three years.

Only six teams have won four-or-more European Cups, and Inter would love to become the seventh. Barca, meanwhile want to become just the third team to claim six.

For live updates and highlights throughout Inter Milan vs Barcelona, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (May 6)
Venue: San Siro — Milan
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Inter Milan team news, focus

It was a heavily-changed Inter that beat Verona 1-0 on Saturday at the San Siro. They are without Valentin Carboni and almost certainly set to miss Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard.

Barcelona team news, focus

Barca rotated heavily at Valladolid and went down early, needing some of its stars to come off the bench and deliver all three points. Robert Lewandowski looks set to return but Jules Kounde, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, and Pablo Torre will miss out.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona prediction

Of course anything could happen and San Siro will be a cauldron, but Lewandowski’s return really feels like a tipping point. Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona.