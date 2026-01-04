 Skip navigation
Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings: Who stood out in dramatic draw?

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:32 PM

Manchester City and Chelsea scrapped it out at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and the players ratings were intriguing to dish out.

MORERecap, video highlights

Tijjani Reijnders’ goal put Man City ahead but managerless Chelsea put in a spirited display in the second half and Enzo Fernandez equalized deep into stoppage time to snatch a point.

Below are the Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player.

Manchester City player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 6 - Denied Delap in the second half but could he have done better on Fernandez’s equalizer?

Matheus Nunes: 6 - Was very busy in the second half defensively. Switched off at the end for the equalizer.

Ruben Dias: 6 - Didn’t have much to do but came off injured before the equalizer. City did look vulnerable on the counter at times.

Josko Gvardiol: 6 - Solid as ever. But forced off with what looked like a serious injury in the second half which is a big concern.

Nico O’Reilly: 6 - Defended well until the very end when Gusto got by him to cross for the equalizer.

Bernardo Silva: 6.5 - Buzzed around tirelessly as always. Knits everything together and demands such a high level from those around him.

Rodri: 7.5 - Getting himself back up to speed and it was so nice to see him dominating midfield again in a big game like this.

Rayan Cherki: 6 - Did okay but with Chelsea’s deep defensive line he wasn’t afford much space to create and cause havoc.

Phil Foden: 6 - See above. Didn’t get on the ball as much as he usually does and went close with a couple of decent chances.

Tijjani Reijnders: 7 - Continued his fine goalscoring firm with a beauty of a strike at the near post. Kept popping up in dangerous areas.

Erling Haaland: 7 - Somehow didn’t score with a beauty of a strike that smashed the post in the first half. Kept plugging away but didn’t get much service.

Substitutes
Abdukodir Khusanov on for Gvardiol (51'): 5 - Shaky after coming on.
Jeremy Doku on for Reijnders (70'): 6 - A couple of good runs down the left.
Nathan Ake on for Dias (81'): 5 - Couldn’t clear the cross on Chelsea’s equalizer.

Chelsea player ratings

Filip Jorgensen: 7 - Made a really good stop from a deflected effort in the first half. Steady.

Josh Acheampong: 7 - The youngster more than held his own out of position as he played at right and left back.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7 - Some good blocks and reading of the game, but distribution was a bit sloppy.

Benoit Badiashile: 7 - Struggled to get close to Reijnders for his goal, but did well other than that with plenty of key blocks.

Malo Gusto: 7 - Did okay at left back and right back and delivered a perfect cross for the late equalizer.

Reece James: 7.5 - Good display in the holding role. Made it tough for City to gain momentum in attacking areas. Nice scrap with Rodri.

Enzo Fernandez: 7.5 - Showed his quality on the ball and on counters in the second half and grabbed the equalizer at the end.

Estevao: 5 - Subbed off at half time as the teenager touched the ball just 12 times.

Cole Palmer: 6.5 - Got a bit lucky after committing a bad foul in the first half. Involved in the equalizer with his quality.

Pedro Neto: 5 - Missed a huge chance early in the second half as he somehow scooped over the bar. Couldn’t make the most of a few other great breaks on the counter too and kept losing the ball.

Joao Pedro: 5 - On the periphery of the game throughout as he drifted around in different roles in attack before being subbed out.

Substitutes
Andrey Santos on for Estevao (46'): 6 - Helped Chelsea win the ball back higher up the pitch.
Jorell Hato on for Acheampong (62'): 6 - Did okay at left back and one really good challenge to deny Silva.
Liam Delap on for Joao Pedro (62'): 8 - Bright with his hold up play, created a great chance for himself and dragged Chelsea back into it. A proper handful.