Rodri injury news: Knee injury at Man City vs Arsenal sparks big fears - Latest update

  
Published September 22, 2024 12:03 PM

Manchester City star and Ballon d’Or favorite Rodri has limped off the Etihad Stadium pitch on Sunday following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

City led 1-0 and were attacking a corner kick for a second goal. Rodri was jostling for position with Thomas Partey when his left knee appeared to buckle while planting on the grass inside the 18.

The Spaniard was immediately in distress, feeling around the perimeter of his knee while Man City players signaled feverishly for trainers.

Rodri was replaced by Mateo Kovacic in the 21st minute. Less than two minutes later, Riccardo Calafiori scored to tie the game in Manchester.

A hamstring injury plus a long EURO run with Spain meant Rodri’s season with City has been off to a slow start. He had played just 135 minutes for the club including 90 against Inter Milan in the Champions League at midweek.

The 28-year-old has played in at least 33 Premier League matches for Man City since arriving from Atletico Madrid prior to the 2019-20 season.