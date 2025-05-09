Women’s World Cup to expand to 48 teams for 2031 tournament in United States and Mexico

The Women’s World Cup will join its men’s counterpart in an expanded field by the start of the 2031 World Cup, a tournament expected to be played in the United States and Mexico

The World Cup field currently boasts 32 teams and will change course after the 2027 tournament in Brazil. FIFA have not ratified hosts for 2031 and 2035, but both are expected to be formalities for the U.S./Mexico and United Kingdom, respectively.

The U.S. and Mexico were the only nations to bid for the 2031 tournament, while England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales were the only bidders to host in 2035.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino claims the expansion is built on momentum for women’s football and the hope to grow the women’s sport around the world.

How will the 48-team Women’s World Cup work?

FIFA says there will be 12 four-team groups, making for a 104-game tournament that will take one further week to play than the current format.

“This is not just about having 16 more teams playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup but taking the next steps in relation to the women’s game in general by ensuring that more FIFA Member Associations have the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women’s football structures from a holistic point of view,” Infantino said.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the first in which teams from all confederations won at least one game and teams from five confederations reached the knockout stage, among many other records, set a new standard for global competitiveness. This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women’s football globally.”

