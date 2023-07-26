Women’s World Cup: Full list of past winners year-by-year
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20 this summer. For the first time ever, this year’s tournament will have two host nations, with matches being played in both Australia and New Zealand. This year’s tournament is also the first to feature an expanded field of 32 teams, up from the previous number of 24 teams.
MORE: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, watch live
The United States has been the most dominant team at the Women’s World Cup, winning four titles in the first eight editions of the tournament (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). The USWNT has reached at least the semifinals in all eight women’s World Cups and has never finished below third place. Germany won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007 and is the only other nation to have won multiple Women’s World Cups.
The USWNT has reached the final at each of the last three Women’s World Cups, beating Japan in the 2015 final and the Netherlands in the 2019 final. This year, they have a chance to become the first team to win three straight Women’s World Cups.
Past Women’s World Cup Winners by Year
1991 – United States
- Runner up: Norway
- Third place: Sweden
1995 – Norway
- Runner up: Germany
- Third place: United States
1999 – United States
- Runner up: China
- Third place: Brazil
2003 – Germany
- Runner up: Sweden
- Third place: United States
2007 – Germany
- Runner up: Brazil
- Third place: United States
2011 – Japan
- Runner up: United States
- Third place: Sweden
2015 – United States
- Runner up: Japan
- Third place: England
2019 – United States
- Runner up: Netherlands
- Third place: Sweden
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: July 20 to August 20
- Location: Australia and New Zealand
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!