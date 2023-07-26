Women’s World Cup: Full list of past winners year-by-year

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20 this summer. For the first time ever, this year’s tournament will have two host nations, with matches being played in both Australia and New Zealand. This year’s tournament is also the first to feature an expanded field of 32 teams, up from the previous number of 24 teams.



The United States has been the most dominant team at the Women’s World Cup, winning four titles in the first eight editions of the tournament (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). The USWNT has reached at least the semifinals in all eight women’s World Cups and has never finished below third place. Germany won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007 and is the only other nation to have won multiple Women’s World Cups.



The USWNT has reached the final at each of the last three Women’s World Cups, beating Japan in the 2015 final and the Netherlands in the 2019 final. This year, they have a chance to become the first team to win three straight Women’s World Cups.

Past Women’s World Cup Winners by Year

1991 – United States



Runner up: Norway

Third place: Sweden

1995 – Norway



Runner up: Germany

Third place: United States

1999 – United States



Runner up: China

Third place: Brazil

2003 – Germany



Runner up: Sweden

Third place: United States

2007 – Germany



Runner up: Brazil

Third place: United States

2011 – Japan



Runner up: United States

Third place: Sweden

2015 – United States



Runner up: Japan



Third place: England

2019 – United States



Runner up: Netherlands



Third place: Sweden

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: July 20 to August 20

July 20 to August 20 Location: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock

