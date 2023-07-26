 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: NHL Press Conference
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-2023
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks oldest women’s swimming world record
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_dps_browncontractreaction_230726.jpg
Does Brown deserve NBA’s richest contract ever?
oly_swx4x100m_worlds_230726_1920x1080.jpg
China dominates in mixed 4x100 medley relay
nbc_pft_garoppolorestrictons_230726.jpg
Florio: Jimmy G ‘lacks ability’ to stay healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: NHL Press Conference
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-2023
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks oldest women’s swimming world record
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_dps_browncontractreaction_230726.jpg
Does Brown deserve NBA’s richest contract ever?
oly_swx4x100m_worlds_230726_1920x1080.jpg
China dominates in mixed 4x100 medley relay
nbc_pft_garoppolorestrictons_230726.jpg
Florio: Jimmy G ‘lacks ability’ to stay healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Women’s World Cup: Full list of past winners year-by-year

  
Published July 26, 2023 09:23 AM
18db5qDUwqdg
July 18, 2023 01:17 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the talented field at the 2023 Women's World Cup and pick who they fancy to lift the trophy in Australia.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20 this summer. For the first time ever, this year’s tournament will have two host nations, with matches being played in both Australia and New Zealand. This year’s tournament is also the first to feature an expanded field of 32 teams, up from the previous number of 24 teams.

MORE: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, watch live

The United States has been the most dominant team at the Women’s World Cup, winning four titles in the first eight editions of the tournament (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). The USWNT has reached at least the semifinals in all eight women’s World Cups and has never finished below third place. Germany won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007 and is the only other nation to have won multiple Women’s World Cups.

The USWNT has reached the final at each of the last three Women’s World Cups, beating Japan in the 2015 final and the Netherlands in the 2019 final. This year, they have a chance to become the first team to win three straight Women’s World Cups.

Past Women’s World Cup Winners by Year

1991 – United States

  • Runner up: Norway
  • Third place: Sweden

1995 – Norway

  • Runner up: Germany
  • Third place: United States

1999 – United States

  • Runner up: China
  • Third place: Brazil

2003 – Germany

  • Runner up: Sweden
  • Third place: United States

2007 – Germany

  • Runner up: Brazil
  • Third place: United States

2011 – Japan

  • Runner up: United States
  • Third place: Sweden

2015 – United States

  • Runner up: Japan
  • Third place: England

2019 – United States

  • Runner up: Netherlands
  • Third place: Sweden

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!