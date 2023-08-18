Spain vs England: How to watch Women’s World Cup Final live, stream link, preview
Will La Roja or the Lionesses become first-time World Cup champions on Sunday in Australia?
There will be a first-time World Cup winner crowned Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney when England tangles with Spain in the 2023 final.
Spain beat Sweden 2-1 and England took care of Australia 3-1 to set up Sunday’s 6am ET final, which will be a thrilling conclusion to perhaps the best and definitely the biggest edition of the tournament.
[ WATCH: Women’s World Cup on Peacock ]
Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze have been phenomenal in defense for England, who will get Lauren James back from suspension. The Lionesses could make a World Cup and EURO double that would be the envy of the world.
Spain, meanwhile, has flexed its muscles despite controversy within and without heading into and deep into the tournament. Teresa Abelleira and Jennifer Hermoso are leading the way for La Roja.
How to watch Australia vs England live, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 6 am ET, Sunday
How to watch in English: Fox
How to watch en Español: Telemundo/Watch replay on women’s World Cup on Peacock
England went 3-0 in the group stage but left many wanting more after 1-0 defeats of Denmark and Haiti and a blowout of China.
A penalty win over Nigeria was followed by a 2-1 decision versus Colombia, and the Lionesses overcame hosts Australia with a 3-1 semifinal win.
Chelsea’s Lauren James is third in the tournament for goal contributions despite missing two matches with a red card suspension, while Man City’s Alex Greenwood ranks among the World Cup leaders in passing and created chances.
England has spread the goals around as Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo join James with three goals over England’s six games.
Spain faced big questions coming out of a relatively-weak World Cup group after smashing Costa Rica and Zambia but getting clobbered 4-0 by Japan.
But Spain then clocked Sweden 5-1 before showing close-game mettle in outlasting impressive Netherlands and Sweden to reach the final.
Teresa Abelleira leads the tournament in created chances, her 23 pacing the tournament by nine, and she’s one of three Spain players in the tournament’s top seven for accurate passes per 90 minutes (Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle).