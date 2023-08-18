Spain vs England: How to watch Women’s World Cup Final live, stream link, preview

There will be a first-time World Cup winner crowned Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney when England tangles with Spain in the 2023 final.

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 and England took care of Australia 3-1 to set up Sunday’s 6am ET final, which will be a thrilling conclusion to perhaps the best and definitely the biggest edition of the tournament.

[ WATCH: Women’s World Cup on Peacock ]

Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze have been phenomenal in defense for England, who will get Lauren James back from suspension. The Lionesses could make a World Cup and EURO double that would be the envy of the world.

Spain, meanwhile, has flexed its muscles despite controversy within and without heading into and deep into the tournament. Teresa Abelleira and Jennifer Hermoso are leading the way for La Roja.

