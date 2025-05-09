 Skip navigation
Top News

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 - Round Two
Mackenzie Hughes, Cristobal Del Solar share 36-hole lead at Myrtle Beach
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round Two
Nelly Korda, looking for first win of season, shares lead in title defense at Mizuho Americas
Major Match Play: Bracket 2 quarterfinal breakdown
Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
nbc_dps_markmessierinterview_250509.jpg
Messier explains why no lead is safe in the NHL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot

May 9, 2025 07:28 PM
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating iconic shots from Tiger Woods' 2000 season continues with his attempt at the incredible bunker shot on the 18th hole at Glen Abbey Golf Club with an applause-worthy finish.
new_dart_site.jpg
7:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
7:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
4:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
5:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
8:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
3:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
4:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
golfinsperity.jpg
3:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
5:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
Related Videos

tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy even further
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
01:39
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
06:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
10:25
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
bradleygolftoday.jpg
08:15
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
06:14
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
04:57
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
nbc_dps_markmessierinterview_250509.jpg
11:23
Messier explains why no lead is safe in the NHL
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250509.jpg
07:58
Torre unpacks UNC’s Belichick-Hudson ‘fiasco’
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_cmc_250509.jpg
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
nbc_roto_hunter_250509.jpg
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_bobcostas_250509.jpg
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
cavseastchampbet.jpg
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_roto_minnesotawarriors_v2_250509.jpg
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_celticsknicks_v2_250509.jpg
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
nbc_rtf_rileyusc_250509.jpg
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
nbc_rtf_alabama_250509.jpg
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
nbc_rtf_cfbcommission_250509.jpg
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
nbc_rtf_archmanning_250509.jpg
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
nbc_rtf_michiganmooresuspension_250509.jpg
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_roto_europafinal_250509.jpg
01:30
Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_okcvden_250509.jpg
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
easternconferencechampions.jpg
01:44
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_imsa_lagunasecatease_250509.jpg
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6_250509.jpg
18:55
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career