Bundesliga table — Standings, leading scorers from 2024-25 season

Bayern Munich’s 11-season title run ended last season, but Harry Kane and Co. are on their way to reclaim the top spot on the Bundesliga table in 2024-25.

The England forward is again filling up the nets for Bayern and this time finds his team six points clear of last season’s winners, Bayer Leverkusen, with just eight matches left for both teams this season.

The race for Champions League places is also interesting, as substardard seasons for Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach have Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Freiburg, and seventh-place Gladbach all hoping for Europe.

The relegation race has less runners than many years, with three teams looking likely to be fighting for the playoff spot but a few more capable of dropping into the discussion with a bad few weeks.

Below, find the leading scorers for this season as well as the most recent standings.

Who will win the Bundesliga in 2024-25?

Bayern Munich look ready to reclaim their title after Bayer Leverkusen’s amazing 2023-24 run. Leverkusen are six points back of Bayern while no one else is anywhere near the duo as Borussia Dortmund are all the way down in 11th. Bayern do not meet Leverkusen again and are likely to be champions again.

Who will be relegated from the Bundesliga?

FC St Pauli and Holstein Kiel were promoted last season, but they’re having different times in the bottom half of the table. St. Pauli, so far, have earned five points breathing room above the bottom three and six clear of the two automatic relegation spots. Holstein Kiel are last with 17 points, three back of the playoff spot held by 16th-place Bochum.

Heidenheim’s in 19th place and surprising Hoffenheim and Union Berlin are both not safe yet.

Are there any American players in Bundesliga?

Quite a few!

Joe Scally (above) is an every-game starter for Borussia Monchengladbach, while James Sands was having a great early start to his FC St Pauli career before suffering an ankle injury. Giovanni Reyna continues his stop-start recent history with Borussia Dortmund.

Lennard Maloney (Mainz by way of Heidenheim) and Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin) have featured plenty for their clubs while Noahkai Banks (Augsburg), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel), and young Cole Campbell (Dortmund) have all made appearances in the league this season.

Bundesliga goals leaders — Who will win the Pichichi Trophy?

Here’s the state of play as the entire Bundesliga looks to chase down Harry Kane, who won last season’s Torjägerkanonen with 36 goals.

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich — 21 Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen — 17 Jonathan Burkardt, Mainz — 15 Tim Kleindienst, Borussia Monchengladbach — 15 Omar Marmoush, Eintracht Frankfurt* — 15 Serhou Guirassy, Borussia Dortmund — 14 Hugo Ekitike, Eintracht Frankfurt — 13 Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich — 11 Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig — 10 Ermedin Demirovic, Stuttgart — 10 Mohamed Amoura, Wolfsburg — 10 Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen — 9 Alassane Plea, Borussia Monchengladbach — 9 Nick Woltemade, Stuttgart — 9 Alexis Claude-Maurice — 9

*Marmoush transfered to Manchester City in January.

Bundesliga table - Latest standings from 2024-25 season