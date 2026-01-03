 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Nebraska
No. 13 Nebraska remains unbeaten with 58-56 win over No. 9 Spartans, extends streak to 18 games
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Nebraska
No. 13 Nebraska remains unbeaten with 58-56 win over No. 9 Spartans, extends streak to 18 games
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Morez Johnson Jr. scores career-high 29 points in No. 2 Michigan’s 96-66 win over No. 24 USC

  
Published January 2, 2026 11:20 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Morez Johnson Jr. scored a career-high 29 points, including 17 in the first half, and No. 2 Michigan beat No. 24 Southern California 96-66 on Friday night.

Roddy Gayle Jr. added 12 points for the Wolverines (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten), and Will Tschetter, Trey McKenney and L.J. Cason each scored 10.

Michigan is off to its best start since it won 17 straight games to start the 2018-19 season.

Jaden Brownell scored 16 points and Erza Ausar added 15 for the Trojans (12-2, 1-2), whose only previous loss was by eight points against Washington on Dec. 6. Chad Baker-Mazara, who came into the game averaging 21 points, was hampered by early foul trouble and finished with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Michigan starting guard Nimari Burnett was helped from the court with 16:25 left after falling during a battle under the basket. He went down to the floor and appeared to be bleeding above his eyebrow and holding his ankle. He sat on the bench the rest of the night.

The Wolverines bolted out to an 11-0 lead thanks to a defense that forced six early turnovers. USC got within five points twice in the first half and Michigan responded with a 32-19 run to build a 49-31 halftime advantage.

USC got no closer the rest of the way.

Up next

USC: At No. 9 Michigan State on Monday.

Michigan: Visits Penn State on Tuesday.