Bayern Munich won its 12th Bundesliga title in 13 tries on Sunday when Bayer Leverkusen drew Freiburg, sealing a first title for Vincent Kompany as top-flight manager as a first top-flight title for striker Harry Kane.

The Bavarians moved onto 76 points on Saturday, nine clear of defending champions Leverkusen prior to Sunday’s kickoff at Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadion. The hosts took a 2-0 lead and Xabi Alonso’s visitors got late goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah but could not find the winning goal to prolong their title defense.

It’s a 34th Bundesliga crown for Bayern, and a second divisional trophy for manager Vincent Kompany after leading Burnley to the Championship in 2022-23.

As for Kane, his individual accolades have been out of this world but the knock on him as been trophies. He played no small part in this triumph, as he’s followed up last season’s Kicker-Torjägerkanone as the Bundesliga’s top scorer by again pacing the league in goals through 32 of 34 matchdays. Kane has five-goal advantages over Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick with two matches left on the schedule.