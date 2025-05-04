 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Korea - Day Three
After LIV Korea win, Bryson DeChambeau looks ahead to ‘star-studded’ PGA Championship
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 prize money: Payout from $9.9 million purse
2024 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Weather forces one NCAA women’s regional to start early, 36-hole day for another

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_palmercaicedo_250504.jpg
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
nbc_pl_chelseapm_250504.jpg
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Korea - Day Three
After LIV Korea win, Bryson DeChambeau looks ahead to ‘star-studded’ PGA Championship
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 prize money: Payout from $9.9 million purse
2024 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Weather forces one NCAA women’s regional to start early, 36-hole day for another

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_palmercaicedo_250504.jpg
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
nbc_pl_chelseapm_250504.jpg
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Bayern Munich reclaim Bundesliga crown behind Harry Kane, Vincent Kompany

  
Published May 4, 2025 02:25 PM

Bayern Munich won its 12th Bundesliga title in 13 tries on Sunday when Bayer Leverkusen drew Freiburg, sealing a first title for Vincent Kompany as top-flight manager as a first top-flight title for striker Harry Kane.

The Bavarians moved onto 76 points on Saturday, nine clear of defending champions Leverkusen prior to Sunday’s kickoff at Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadion. The hosts took a 2-0 lead and Xabi Alonso’s visitors got late goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah but could not find the winning goal to prolong their title defense.

MORE — German Bundesliga table, leading scorers

It’s a 34th Bundesliga crown for Bayern, and a second divisional trophy for manager Vincent Kompany after leading Burnley to the Championship in 2022-23.

As for Kane, his individual accolades have been out of this world but the knock on him as been trophies. He played no small part in this triumph, as he’s followed up last season’s Kicker-Torjägerkanone as the Bundesliga’s top scorer by again pacing the league in goals through 32 of 34 matchdays. Kane has five-goal advantages over Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick with two matches left on the schedule.