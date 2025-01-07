Omar Marmoush linked with Manchester City — Latest transfer news

Pep Guardiola has made it clear that Manchester City will need to be active in the January transfer window to secure a top-four finish, and finally we have what feels like a concrete report with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush said to be a priority target.

The 25-year-old Egyptian is enjoying a career year in Germany where he has 18 goals, 9 assists in 23 appearances (all competitions) for 3rd-place Eintracht — and that’s where this deal gets complicated, as they are hesitant to sell in January with five teams separated by just two points for the Bundesliga’s last two Champions League places. Only Harry Kane (14) has more league goals than Marmoush (13), and no one has more league assists (7).

The transfer fee reported is $62.5 million, which probably includes an extra 10 or 15 million to persuade Eintracht to sell midseason. Marmoush signed with Eintracht just 18 months on a free transfer after just one season as a regular starter (and multiple loans) at Wolfsburg.

How does Omar Marmoush fit with Manchester City?

Marmoush has played mostly as a central forward for Eintracht this season and he has played frequently both as the lone man and part of a two-man front line, meaning he should be comfortable playing alongside Erling Haaland as well as replacing him in the lineup should he ever be unavailable. In that sense, Marmoush could fill multiple roles within the team over the long-term and perhaps spark City’s sleepy (but awakening) attacking back to life if he is able to hit the ground running and produce anything close to the first half of the season.