La Liga table — Standings, leading scorers from 2024-25 season

Will it be a record-growing 36th La Liga title for Real Madrid, the defending champions of Spain’s top-flight and the table leaders at the mid point of the 2024-25 season?

Barcelona are chasing the crown, having won in 2022-23, while Madrid derby rivals Atletico Madrid have the best points-per-game haul early in the new year.

Last season’s surprise package, Girona, have dropped out of the top-four race after finishing third in 2023-24, but Athletic Bilbao have taken their place and seek a first top-three spot since finishing second to Barca in 1997-98.

There’s also a former champion languishing in the relegation fight, while Mallorca are a surprise in the fight for European qualification.

Below, find the leading scorers for this season as well as the most recent standings.

Who will win La Liga 2024-25?

Real Madrid lead the league at the moment, but Diego Simeone’s Atleti have only lost once and have a match-in-hand on their Derbi Madrileño rival.

Barcelona is right there while Athletic Bilbao have also had a big first half of the season.

Who will be relegated from La Liga?

Last season saw Cadiz, Almeria, and Granada relegated, while Leganes, Valladolid and Espanyol come up from Segunda Division.

Only Leganes are currently outside the bottom three, though just by three points, as one-time powers Valencia are in the relegation zone. Los Ches have been in La Liga since 1987-88, twice winning the league near the turn of the century. This would be a major fall.

Are there any American players in La Liga?

Two at the moment following Sergino Dest’s permanent move from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven.

USMNT star Johnny Cardoso is playing regularly for Real Betis, while fellow national team midfielder Luca de la Torre is struggling for time at Celta Vigo.

U.S. youth international Diego Kochen, 18, is on the books at Barcelona B.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - DECEMBER 19: Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Real Betis Balompie and HJK Helsinki at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 19, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images

La Liga goals leaders — Who will win the Pichichi Trophy?

Here’s the state of play as La Liga looks to appoint a new Trofeo Pichichi victor following Artem Dovbyk’s transfer from Girona to Roma last summer.



Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona — 16 Raphinha, Barcelona — 11 Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid — 10 Ante Budimir, Osasuna —10 Alexander Sorloth, Atletico Madrid — 8 Ayoze Perez, Villarreal — 8 Dodi Lukebakio, Sevilla — 8 Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid — 8 Sandro Ramirez, Las Palmas — 7 Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid — 7 Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid — 7 Oihan Sancet, Athletic Bilbao — 7 Thierno Barry, Villarreal — 7 Giovani Lo Celso, Real Betis — 7

La Liga table - Latest standings from 2024-25 season