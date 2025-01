FC Barcelona full schedule 2024-25, results, top scorers: When is Lamine Yamal, Barca’s next game?

Barcelona are having a very decent 2024-25 season under new manager Hansi Flick.

It started off extremely well with seven-straight wins in La Liga and even though injuries have hit them and their form has taken a dip in recent months, they’re still in the hunt for the Spanish title and looking decent in the UEFA Champions League too.

Below is a look at their upcoming schedule, results and everything you need to know about the Barcelona 2024-25 schedule.

FC Barcelona schedule 2024-25

La Liga schedule

January 18, 2025: Getafe vs Barcelona

January 26, 2025: Barcelona vs Valencia

February 2, 2025: Barcelona vs Alaves

February 9, 2025: Sevilla vs Barcelona

February 16, 2025: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

February 23, 2025: Las Palmas vs Barcelona

March 2, 2025: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

March 9, 2025: Barcelona vs Osasuna

March 16, 2025: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

March 30, 2025: Barcelona vs Girona

April 6, 2025: Barcelona vs Real Betis

April 13, 2025: Leganes vs Barcelona

April 20, 2025: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

April 23, 2025: Barcelona vs Mallorca

May 4, 2025: Valladolid vs Barcelona

May 11, 2025: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

May 14, 2025: Espanyol vs Barcelona

May 18, 2025: Barcelona vs Villarreal

May 25, 2025: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Champions League schedule

January 21, 2025: Benfica vs Barcelona

January 29, 2025: Barcelona vs Atalanta

Supercopa de Espana schedule

January 8, 2025: Barcelona vs Real Madrid/Mallorca — Final

FC Barcelona results 2024-25

La Liga results

August 17, 2024: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona

August 24, 2024: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

August 27, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona

August 31, 2024: Barcelona 7-0 Valladolid

September 15, 2024: Girona 1-4 Barcelona

September 22, 2024: Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona

September 25, 2024: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe

September 28, 2024: Osasuna 4-2 Barcelona

October 6, 2024: Alaves 0-3 Barcelona

October 20, 2024: Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla

October 26, 2024: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

November 3, 2024: Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol

November 10, 2024: Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona

November 23, 2024: Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona

November 30, 2024: Barcelona 1-2 Las Palmas

December 3, 2024: Mallorca 1-5 Barcelona

December 7, 2024: Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona

December 15, 2024: Barcelona 0-1 Leganes

December 21, 2024: Barcelona 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Champions League results

September 19, 2024: Monaco 2-1 Barcelona

October 1, 2024: Barcelona 5-0 Young Boys

October 23, 2024: Barcelona 4-1 Bayern Munich

November 6, 2024: Red Star Belgrade 2-5 Barcelona

November 26, 2024: Barcelona 3-0 Brest

December 11, 2024: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona

Copa del Rey results

January 4, 2025: Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona

Supercopa de Espana schedule

January 8, 2025: Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Barcelona — Semifinal

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid? When is the next El Clasico?

The next El Clasico in La Liga takes place on May 11, 2024. Barcelona won the return El Clasico 4-0 at Real Madrid earlier in the season Robert Lewandowski scored twice, plus Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both scored.

FC Barcelona top goalscorers 2024-25 season

Robert Lewandowski - 25

Raphinha - 17

Lamine Yamal - 6

Dani Olmo - 6

Ferran Torres - 5

Pedri - 4

Pablo Torre - 4

Inigo Martinez - 2

Pau Victor - 2

Jules Kounde - 1

Fermin Lopez - 1

Frenkie de Jong - 1

Eric Garcia - 1