How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is it for Tottenham Hotspur as they host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are the heavy favorites to beat Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt and reach the Europa League final against either Athletic Bilbao or Manchester United. But can Spurs hold their nerve? A much-changed Spurs were hammered 5-1 at Liverpool on Sunday as Postecoglou rested several key players as the Europa League is their main focus. They currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and are on course for their worst league finish since 1977 as they haven’t finished outside of the top eight of the Premier League since 2008. All of the pressure is on Spurs.

Bodo/Glimt have absolutely nothing to lose and nobody expected them to get this far in the competition, with the reigning Norwegian champs beating much-favored Lazio on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals after a wild topsy-turvy encounter in Rome. Bodo/Glimt have a brilliant home record in the Europa League this season, winning six of their seven home games so far and beating FC Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio in their home legs in the knockout rounds by a combined score of 10-2. If they can grab a draw at Spurs they will fancy their chances of reaching the final.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (May 1)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

The only injury concern for Spurs is captain Heung-min Son. He’s been out with a foot issue in recent weeks but Postecoglou seems optimistic he will recover to play some part in this semifinal first leg. Other than that it’s all about who will line up for Spurs with Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven coming back in at center back, Pedro Porro at right back, while Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will also start.

OUT: Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (foot)

Bodo/Glimt team news, focus

There will be several key players missing for Bodo/Glimt for this first leg with center back Odin Bjortuft going down with a groin injury at the weekend, while key trio Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen are all suspended. Winger Ole Blomberg is also an injury doubt for Bodo/Glimt.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt prediction

Everything is building towards a comfortable home win for Spurs but they don’t like to make life easy for themselves. Still, the stars have aligned for them to take a big lead with them to Norway for the second leg. Tottenham 3-1 Bodo/Glimt.