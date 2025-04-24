How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and a win or a draw seals the Premier League title for Arne Slot’s side.

It is going to be one heck of a party at Anfield.

WATCH — Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

After Arsenal slipped up in midweek and drew with Crystal Palace, Liverpool now just need one more point to win the title with four games to go. Arne Slot’s side have been taking care of business, winning six of their last seven games in the Premier League as everybody expected their league form to dip after they lost in the League Cup final and were knocked out of the Champions League. That didn’t happen as their 1-0 win at Leicester last weekend put them on the brink of the title. Everybody expects Liverpool to seal the deal on Sunday and it will be one big celebration at Anfield as they will equal Manchester United’s record of 20 top-flight titles.

Spurs’ sorry season in the Premier League sees them on 37 points, way below the standards they’re used to as they’re basically guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the table. Even amid all of the injuries which ravaged his squad this season, Ange Postecoglou is under serious pressure. The Australian coach saw his side lose 2-1 to Nottingham Forest on Monday in a game which summed up Spurs’ season. They dominated play and created numerous chances but weren’t clinical enough in attack and were punished for some sloppy defending. Spurs’ season hinges on the Europa League and they host the first leg of their semifinal against Bodo/Glimt next Thursday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (April 27)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot will go with his strongest starting lineup to get the point Liverpool need to seal the title and he will then give plenty of key players a rest in the final weeks of the season. They deserve it. Mohamed Salah probably won’t want a rest as he continues to chase numerous records in terms of goals and assists. Fit-again Alexander-Arnold could start after coming off the bench and scoring the winner at Leicester last weekend and it will be an emotional next few weeks for him as the star right back is expected to join Real Madrid when his Liverpool contract expires this summer.

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs’ injury issues have finally calmed down and for Ange it is now all about making sure his players are in the best possible shape for their Europa League semifinals. There will be pressure on Spurs to not lose all of their remaining Premier League games this season but the truth is they are all-in on the Europa League to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League next season. Remember: Ange always wins a trophy in his second season, mate. It would be foolish of them to risk big players against Liverpool, with influential center backs Romero and Van de Ven likely to be rested. Spurs are hoping captain Heung-min Son has recovered from his foot injury to play some part ahead of the Europa semifinals.

OUT: Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (foot)

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This will be a breeze for Liverpool. They will come flying out of the traps and will have things wrapped up by half time. Cue the title celebrations. Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur.