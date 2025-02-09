 Skip navigation
Joe Gomez injury update as Liverpool suffer another defensive blow

  
Published February 9, 2025 01:14 PM

Liverpool not only crashed out of the FA Cup 1-0 at second-tier strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, but they also lost Joe Gomez to injury as their defensive issues pile up.

Captain for the day Gomez was forced off just 10 minutes into the game through injury, as he had only just returned from a hamstring issue.

Arne Slot gave the following update on the defender, who now joins Trent Alexander-Arnold on the injury list.

Joe Gomez injury update, latest news

“I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven’t had time to ask him. It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn’t sprint back fully,” Slot said. “Then he said, ‘I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.’ It’s not torn I assume, but it didn’t feel good for him.”

Slot also revealed that Curtis Jones, who was on the bench but didn’t come on, didn’t feel 100 percent.

“That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, ‘I don’t think I am fully recovered yet’ as well after the training session of yesterday. That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this,” Slot said.

With Everton to come on Wednesday and the likes of Alexander-Arnold already struggling with injury, Liverpool will likely start Conor Bradley against the Toffees.

If something happens to him then without Gomez, Jarrell Quansah could play at right back, while Endo could also slot in and do a job in that position. Liverpool are lucky to have youngster Bradley but we are starting to see just how small their squad if a few injuries pop up, especially in defense.