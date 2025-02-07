How to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A place in one final secured, Arne Slot and Liverpool look to keep moving toward another when they visit the Home Park Stadium for a fourth-round match at Championship side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur at midweek to set up a mid-March meeting with Newcastle United in the League Cup Final, and they’re the pace-setters for the Premier League while also a favorite in the UEFA Champions.

So while it’s early days in their FA Cup run, a quadruple is a possibility in Slot’s first year at the helm.

MORE — What did Slot say after League Cup semi comeback?

Enter the Pilgrims, who are on their second manager of an injury-ravaged season. Wayne Rooney started the season in charge of Plymouth but was removed on New Year’s Eve.

Austrian boss Miron Muslic took over on January 5. His first assignment was a surprising FA Cup upset of Premier League side Brentford, and the Pilgrims are 1W-2D-2L under his watch in the Championship.

That’s an upgrade and Feb. 1 marked their first league win since November 5. Can they use Home Park to shock the country?

How to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Home Park Stadium — Plymouth, Devon

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Plymouth Argyle team news, focus

OUT: Brendan Galloway (hip), Kornel Szucs (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Edwards (right back)

Liverpool team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Joe Gomez (thigh)

Plymouth vs Liverpool prediction

The Pilgrims have not manfactured goals in the Championship, as no player has more than three goals in league play this season (though a half-dozen including former PL striker Andre Gray have hit that figure). And Liverpool did play a midweek League Cup semifinal, so Slot will likely have a heavily-rotated side. Still.... Plymouth 0-2 Liverpool.

