2026 World Cup draw LIVE! Updates, stream link, TV channel, analysis, reaction

The draw for FIFA’s 2026 World Cup is taking place in snowy Washington D.C. on a historic day for soccer in North America.

Who will the host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States draw? Will the “Group of Death” scenarios be plentiful? Which of the favorites will get a favorable, or not so favorable, draw?

Below we will keep you updated with everything that is going on during the 2026 World Cup draw live, with analysis, reaction and much more.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup draw, stream live

Event time: 12 pm ET

Watchalong: NBC Sports’ YouTube

TV channel: Telemundo (en Espanol)

Streaming: Peacock (en Espanol)

Venue: Kennedy Center — Washington, D.C.

2026 World Cup draw live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Donald Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is on stage and has been awarded the FIFA Peace Prize.

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger now on stage

The duo are on stage singing and we are going through plenty of chat and video compilations as we prepare for the draw.

Andrea Bocelli kicks things off

What a start to the ceremony! The legendary singer Andrea Bocelli belts out Nessun Dorma and the crowd is loving it. Now Gianni Infantino is on stage saying a few words and kicking things off: “This will be the greatest FIFA World Cup ever. The greatest event humanity will ever see.”

Reminder of the Pots teams are in

As we approach the draw kicking off, here’s a timely reminder of which teams are in each pot.

And remember: a team will be drawn from each of Pot 1, Pot 2, 3 and 4 into a group with the position of the hosts USA, Mexico and Canada already determined as they are in Group D, A and B respectively. The main rule: no team from the same region can be drawn in the same group EXCEPT for UEFA (Europe), where a maximum of two teams from Europe can be drawn in the same group.

Pot 1 - 12 teams total

Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, USA (hosts), Mexico (hosts), Canada (hosts)

Pot 2 - 12 teams total

Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3 - 12 teams total

Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4 - 12 teams total

Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand + 4 playoff winners from UEFA + 2 playoff winners from inter-confederation

Welcome to the 2026 World Cup draw!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup draw, which is taking place in Washington D.C. as the snow falls in the streets around the capital of the United States of America.

The biggest-ever tournament in World Cup history will see 48 teams squaring off across North America next summer with 104 games across Canada, Mexico and the USA. And now we will finally find out who will play who in the group stage, with the full schedule to be released tomorrow. Let’s get to it!