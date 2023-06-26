USMNT upcoming schedule - Gold Cup, friendlies

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

For the next few months the Gold Cup takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson was in temporary charge but he has now moved on with B.J. Callaghan taking over an interim basis.

Callaghan delivered the CONCACAF Nations League title, as the USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in the final to secure a second-straight trophy. Former assistant coach Callaghan will be in charge for the Gold Cup this summer, but the search for a new permanent head coach is over as Gregg Berhalter has been put back in charge after being given a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup .

After both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months, Matt Crocker has arrived as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director and has made some huge decisions (with more coming up) as the USMNT’s talented youngsters need help from elsewhere in this organization with a World Cup on home soil just three years away.



As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.

How to watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT

TV channels en Español: Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Streaming en Español: Peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** 2022 World Cup | **** Gold Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* -- Jan. 25, 10 pm ET -- Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights

vs. Colombia* -- Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET -- Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** -- March 24, 8 pm ET -- Won 7-1 | Recap & highlights + Player ratings

vs El Salvador** -- March 27, 7:30pm ET -- Won 1-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico* -- April 19, 10:22pm ET -- Draw 1-1 | Recap & highlights

vs Mexico ** -- June 15, 10pm ET -- Won 3-0 | Recap & highlights

vs Canada** -- June 18, 8:30pm ET -- Won 2-0 | Recap & highlights

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19

vs Jamaica**** -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Chicago, Illinois

vs TBD**** -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- St. Louis, Missouri

vs Trinidad and Tobago**** -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Charlotte, North Carolina

October 2023

vs Germany* -- October 14, 3pm ET -- Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

vs Ghana* -- October 17, 8:30pm ET -- GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* -- June 1 -- Win 3-0

vs. Uruguay* -- June 5 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Grenada** -- June 10 -- Win 5-0

at El Salvador** -- June 14 -- Draw 1-1

vs Japan* -- Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) -- Loss 2-0

vs Saudi Arabia* -- Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) -- Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B

vs. Wales*** -- Nov. 21, 2 pm ET -- Draw 1-1

vs. England*** -- Nov. 25, 2 pm ET -- Draw 0-0

vs. Iran*** -- Nov. 29, 2 pm ET -- Win 1-0

Last 16

vs. Netherlands*** -- Dec. 3, 10 am ET -- Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador -- Sept. 2 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Canada -- Sept. 5 -- Draw 1-1

at Honduras -- Sept. 8 -- Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica -- Oct. 7 -- Win 1-0

at Panama -- Oct. 10 -- Loss 0-1

vs. Costa Rica -- Oct. 13 -- Win 2-1

vs. Mexico -- Nov. 12 -- Win 2-0

at Jamaica -- Nov. 16 -- Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador -- Jan. 27 -- Win 1-0

at Canada -- Jan. 30 -- Loss 0-2

vs. Honduras -- Feb. 2 -- Win 3-0

at Mexico -- March 24 -- Draw 0-0

vs. Panama -- March 27 -- Win 5-1

at Costa Rica -- March 30 -- Loss 0-2

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada -- 28 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +16 - automatic qualification

Mexico -- 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 - automatic qualification

USMNT -- 25 points - (QUALIFIED) GD +11 - automatic qualification

Costa Rica -- 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama -- 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica -- 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador -- 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras -- 4 points (ELIMINATED)

