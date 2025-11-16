USMNT player ratings vs Paraguay: Who starred for Pochettino in Yanks’ latest win?

The United States men’s national team continues to impress as they close out 2025, defeating Paraguay 2-1 in Pennsylvania on a night they could’ve won by 2-3 goals.

MORE — USMNT vs Paraguay recap, video highlights

There are questions at the back and in goal but the real headline should be the Yanks control of a nearly full strength CONMEBOL visitor despite the absence of many regulars including stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards

USMNT player ratings vs Paraguay

Matt Freese: 5.5 — Might be harsh but I’d expect the keeper to affect Arce given the angle of Almiron’s cross. Was rooted to the line. A good save on Almiron in the 78th minute from the presumed World Cup starter.

Sergino Dest (Off 68'): 7 — Boils with danger in the final third, certainly benefiting from the back three behind him.

Miles Robinson: 7 — Pushed the ball forward from the back and did well with it. Completed the most passes in the match. Still gets himself in trouble with fouls but he’s a player who is doing fine in a weak positional group.

Tim Ream: 7 — Good in possession and positionally again. He’s one of the great stories in USMNT history in terms of longevity and humility. You’d love a slightly more athletic CB at a World Cup but maybe the back three does well enough to hide whatever step he’s lost?

Joe Scally (Off 68'): 6.5 — Beaten, just, by Almiron in the run-up to Paraguay’s equalizer but it was his first time in a back three for the USMNT. The game’s co-leader in tackles won (4) when he exited the game.

Max Arfsten: 8 — Second-most touches of any players in the first half, a very effective frame for the left-sided wingback. Drew two fouls in the first half and won 7-of-11 duels while assisting Reyna’s goal during the first 45. Four completed dribbles and a game-high 11 duels won.

Cristian Roldan (Off 75'): 6.5 — He’s made his case to be in the team, but is he possibly World Cup starter caliber? A smart, veteran presence whose limit may be a nice bench piece.

Tanner Tessmann: 8.5 — Our Man of the Match. So deft for his size and he’ll put an opponent on the ground with authority. He has a case to start at multiple spots over the course of a tournament.

Brenden Aaronson (Off 80'): 7 — One of his brighter days in a USMNT shirt. He’s in good form for Leeds and he was sharper than usual here. Still not as accurate with his passing and shooting as you’d like but the energy and smarts are there.

Giovanni Reyna (Off 75'): 8.5 — Welcome back, Gio. The playmaking Gladbach man was bright from the get-go and his strength and composure heading home while floating away from the goal was your proverbial chef’s kiss. Set up the second goal via clever interplay with Balogun.

Folarin Balogun (Off 75'): 7 — The USMNT have had elite finishers (Clint Dempsey). They’ve had physical athletes with a nose for goal (Jozy Altidore). And they’ve had cerebral forwards who can hold the ball up and take clever advantage of space (several). Balogun is one of the first with a real chance to live in all three categories. Showed off blazing speed on a 60th minute recovery run.