USMNT vs Jamaica: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USMNT face Jamaica in an intriguing CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in Texas on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Follow USMNT vs Jamaica on FotMob.com ]

The winner faces the winner of Panama vs Mexico on Sunday in the Nations League Final, as Gregg Berhalter’s side are aiming to secure a third title. The loser will play the loser of the other final with all four games being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

But this will not be straightforward for the USMNT as the Reggae Boyz have improved drastically over the last 12 months and Heimir Hallgrimsson is aiming to replicate what he did with Iceland and make Jamaica a well-organized side who can be dangerous on the counter.

However, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie in fine form the USMNT will be hoping to breeze through and get the chance to win another trophy in the CONCACAF region.

How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7pm ET, Thursday (March 21)

How to watch: Paramount+ and Univision

USMNT team news, focus

Sergino Dest is in the squad but suspended for this game for the USMNT, as Joe Scally is likely to start at right back instead. Many would like to see the quartet of Pulisic, Weah, Balogun and Reyna start in attack but Pulisic is the only player of that four in form. Could Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi get a start centrally? All eyes will be on USMNT captain Tyler Adams as he returned from injury over the last few weeks and having him back in midfield, at least for 30 minutes or so, would be a massive bonus. Keep an eye on Chris Richards and Mark McKenzie as this feels like the time they could cement their spot as center back starters.

Jamaica team news, focus

Leon Bailey was left out of this squad for disciplinary reasons after he broke a curfew when he was last on international duty. That hurts Jamaica’s attacking options massively as Bailey has had an incredible season for Champions League chasing Aston Villa in the Premier League. Still, they will have Michail Antonio leading the line and he’s back fit and scoring goals for West Ham, while Demarai Gray and Bobby Decordova-Reid will likely support Antonio as Jamaica will be a huge threat on the counter.