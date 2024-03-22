 Skip navigation
FSKATE-CAN-ISU
Deanna Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest woman to win world figure skating title in pairs’ victory
oly_fswom_isumontreal_isabeaulevito__240320.jpg
2024 World Figure Skating Championships Results
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
J.D. Martinez agrees to $12 million, 1-year contract with the New York Mets, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_rugby_sixnats_bestriesandmoments_240321.jpg
Best tries, moments of the 2024 Rugby Six Nations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USMNT player ratings versus Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

  
Published March 21, 2024 09:55 PM

The United States men’s national team got lucky, and then got good in a 3-1 extra time win over Jamaica to reach the CONCACAF Nations League Final for the third time in as many tries.

[ RECAP: USMNT 3-1 (aet) Jamaica ]

There were bumps along the way, as the Yanks trailed 1-0 after 35 seconds, but Giovanni Reyna and Haji Wright teamed up for a pair of goals in the extra periods to earn a spot across from Mexico or Panama in Sunday night’s final.

Who shined? Who sputtered? Read on...

USMNT player ratings versus Jamaica

Matt Turner: 5 — The rust was apparent in his poor angle on Jamaica’s first-minute goal, but Turner recovered to make two saves among nine recoveries in the win.

Antonee Robinson: 6.5 — Far from his best at the back end as he was beaten by Fulham teammate Bobby Decordova-Reid on the Jamaica goal, but that didn’t stop him going forward with aplomb. “Jedi” recorded 147 touches and 17 passes into the final third.

Chris Richards: 7 — A dodgy moment or two in the first half, but settled into a groove. Nailed 137-of-142 passes and connected on all five of his long balls.

Miles Robinson: 7.5 — Overcame a few sloppy moments to make some terrific recoveries, and was an absolute force in the air. Monstrous, even: 11-of-13 aerial duels won and six clearances with just one foul.

Joe Scally (Off HT): 4 — One very good cross and some good entries plus an adventurous spirit help drag his rating up from the very depths but fail to make up for the first-minute snooze button, a bad foul in a bad spot, and three mishit entry passes.

Yunus Musah (Off 63'): 7.5 — Top-notch ball progression coming out of his own end, won 7-of-10 duels, and plenty good defensively despite the dietary restrictions of Ramadan.

Weston McKennie: 6 — Had some truly scatter-brained and inaccurate moments, but along with Adams is so good with inventive switches of play to open up teammates. A pretty rare off day for him but still put together a day.

Malik Tillman (Off 76'): 5 — Three shots and involved in plenty but took dribbling chances in very dangerous places and they often did not come off. Flubbed a good chance before halftime and saw it blocked on the edge of the six.

Timothy Weah (Off 63'): 7 — Lively! Produced many chances and seemed upset to come off the pitch. Barely put a foot wrong and looks as mature in possession as ever.

Christian Pulisic: 5.5 — Just kept pushing through a down day. When he was younger, the flubbed chance off a Folarin Balogun-led break might’ve eaten him alive and taken it off his game. Pulisic shook it off and kept driving play, even as success was hard to come by. Truly a confident man.

Folarin Balogun (Off 63'): 6 — Nearly got a header on target and had a couple shots blocked. Three key passes but not at his best with the final choice and ball.

Substitutions

Giovanni Reyna (On HT): 9 — Somebody call Nuno and send him the video. Scroll down for his fotmob player card.

Haji Wright (On 63'): 9 — Finishers finish, and Wright did it under pressure (again) to give him three goals in two knockout games for Berhalter. Look out Folarin.

Ricardo Pepi (On 63'): 6.5 — Two shots and a big half-miss, but kept plugging away and had some decent moments in hold-up play.

Tyler Adams (On 63', Off 100'): 6.5 — Even rusty, he’s one of a kind.

Brenden Aaronson (On 76'): 5.5 — Always a tornado, spun out-of-control a few times. Feels like a player who is better from the start, but always viewed as a sub.

Johnny Cardoso (On 100'): 7 — Four recoveries and 16-of-18 passes in an inspired cameo.

Giovanni Reyna player ratings USMNT vs Jamaica (fotmob.com)

Giovanni Reyna player ratings USMNT vs Jamaica (fotmob.com)

Giovanni Reyna player ratings USMNT vs Jamaica (fotmob.com)