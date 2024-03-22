USMNT player ratings versus Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

The United States men’s national team got lucky, and then got good in a 3-1 extra time win over Jamaica to reach the CONCACAF Nations League Final for the third time in as many tries.

There were bumps along the way, as the Yanks trailed 1-0 after 35 seconds, but Giovanni Reyna and Haji Wright teamed up for a pair of goals in the extra periods to earn a spot across from Mexico or Panama in Sunday night’s final.

Who shined? Who sputtered? Read on...

USMNT player ratings versus Jamaica

Matt Turner: 5 — The rust was apparent in his poor angle on Jamaica’s first-minute goal, but Turner recovered to make two saves among nine recoveries in the win.

Antonee Robinson: 6.5 — Far from his best at the back end as he was beaten by Fulham teammate Bobby Decordova-Reid on the Jamaica goal, but that didn’t stop him going forward with aplomb. “Jedi” recorded 147 touches and 17 passes into the final third.

Chris Richards: 7 — A dodgy moment or two in the first half, but settled into a groove. Nailed 137-of-142 passes and connected on all five of his long balls.

Miles Robinson: 7.5 — Overcame a few sloppy moments to make some terrific recoveries, and was an absolute force in the air. Monstrous, even: 11-of-13 aerial duels won and six clearances with just one foul.

Joe Scally (Off HT): 4 — One very good cross and some good entries plus an adventurous spirit help drag his rating up from the very depths but fail to make up for the first-minute snooze button, a bad foul in a bad spot, and three mishit entry passes.

Yunus Musah (Off 63'): 7.5 — Top-notch ball progression coming out of his own end, won 7-of-10 duels, and plenty good defensively despite the dietary restrictions of Ramadan.

Weston McKennie: 6 — Had some truly scatter-brained and inaccurate moments, but along with Adams is so good with inventive switches of play to open up teammates. A pretty rare off day for him but still put together a day.

Malik Tillman (Off 76'): 5 — Three shots and involved in plenty but took dribbling chances in very dangerous places and they often did not come off. Flubbed a good chance before halftime and saw it blocked on the edge of the six.

Timothy Weah (Off 63'): 7 — Lively! Produced many chances and seemed upset to come off the pitch. Barely put a foot wrong and looks as mature in possession as ever.

Christian Pulisic: 5.5 — Just kept pushing through a down day. When he was younger, the flubbed chance off a Folarin Balogun-led break might’ve eaten him alive and taken it off his game. Pulisic shook it off and kept driving play, even as success was hard to come by. Truly a confident man.

Folarin Balogun (Off 63'): 6 — Nearly got a header on target and had a couple shots blocked. Three key passes but not at his best with the final choice and ball.

Substitutions

Giovanni Reyna (On HT): 9 — Somebody call Nuno and send him the video. Scroll down for his fotmob player card.

Haji Wright (On 63'): 9 — Finishers finish, and Wright did it under pressure (again) to give him three goals in two knockout games for Berhalter. Look out Folarin.

Ricardo Pepi (On 63'): 6.5 — Two shots and a big half-miss, but kept plugging away and had some decent moments in hold-up play.

Tyler Adams (On 63', Off 100'): 6.5 — Even rusty, he’s one of a kind.

Brenden Aaronson (On 76'): 5.5 — Always a tornado, spun out-of-control a few times. Feels like a player who is better from the start, but always viewed as a sub.

Johnny Cardoso (On 100'): 7 — Four recoveries and 16-of-18 passes in an inspired cameo.