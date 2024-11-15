USMNT player ratings vs Jamaica — Who shined in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg?

The United States men’s national team’s player ratings show a gritty effort from the team, who gave Mauricio Pochettino a 1-0 first leg win in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday and a proper introduction to CONCACAF competition on a challenging pitch at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Christian Pulisic set up an early Ricardo Pepi goal, Matt Turner conceded and then saved a penalty, and there were several dust-ups between the USMNT and Reggae Boyz as Steve McClaren’s hosts targeted Pulisic and friends with hard fouls.

The second leg is Monday in St. Louis, when the Yanks will be favored to get a result and advance to their fourth-straight CNL semifinal. The USMNT are the only nation to win a CNL crown, three-for-three in the nascent competition.

Here’s how we saw the performances in Jamaica.

USMNT player ratings vs Jamaica

Matt Turner: 7 — Gave up a poor penalty, then saved that penalty. Six of one? Also made a good recovery to deny an olimpico.

Antonee Robinson: 6.5 — Drove play down the left but passing was a bit off. That could be down to the pitch.

Tim Ream: 6.5 — Still an able shot blocker and game reader, he’s struggling more than usual with dribblers. Beaten en route to Turner’s conceded penalty. He sure does play a pretty long ball, though, and is good with the ball at his feet.

Mark McKenzie: 6 — Could’ve bailed out Ream on the penalty but missed the bid.

Joe Scally: 6 — Good with the ball on a dodgy pitch aside from a giveaway that led to the penalty.

Tanner Tessmann (Off 87'): 8 — Tidy with the ball and forceful in the tackle.

Johnny Cardoso (Off 21'): N/A — They led 1-0 when Johnny subbed off with injury. We’d like to give him an 8 for his mustache, but we have standards involving soccer performance.

Yunus Musah (Off 87'): 7 — Proper effort, disciplined out of possession, and key in it. A remarkable goal line clearance to keep it 1-0.

Christian Pulisic: 8 — The good performances are the standard from a player at the very peak of his powers. Has only grown better at dealing with the CONCACAF target painted on his back. Excellent assist to Pepi.

Weston McKennie (Off 71'): 6.5 — Decent enough going forward, and there’s some intrigue him as the furthest-forward midfielder. Foul-happy, but the game asked for it, if not demanded it.

Ricardo Pepi (Off 71'): 7 — The goal, well-taken, was his only real moment in the match. Just 21 touches over 71 minutes.

Subs

Malik Tillman (On 21'): 7.5 — Showed off passing range and was plenty active in defense. Stuck into the bar fight of a second half.

Brandon Vazquez (On ’71): 6.5 — Just eight touches. Got a shot off but would’ve hoped for better.

Gianluca Busio (On ’71): 7 — Won three-of-five duels and played mostly clean.

Auston Trusty (On ’87): — N/A

Alex Zendejas (On ’87): — N/A